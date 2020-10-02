Tim Patrick shined for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night

If Denver Broncos fans didn't know his name beforehand, they're sure to know it now.

With injuries sidelining multiple Broncos starters at the offense skill positions and leading to an 0-3 start, it was going to take some unknown, and frankly unproven names if Denver was going to notch its first victory of the season on Thursday night against the winless New York Jets.

Tim Patrick is among those names making a difference.

After recording the first touchdown this season by a Broncos wide receiver last week, Patrick now added a 100-yard game and another touchdown in helping lead Denver to a 37-28 win over the Jets.

It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, and came at a pivotal point. He finished the game with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets.

Patrick showed great chemistry with new starting quarterback Brett Rypien, who was playing after starter Drew Lock was injured earlier in the season.

The game was a back-and-forth affair early on, but coincidentally when Patrick became more involved, the Broncos began to pull away.

Leading 17-16 midway through the third quarter, Rypien found Patrick in the back of the endzone for a 24-16 lead — a catch in which Patrick came open at the end and dragged his back foot to get both feet in bounds.

But Patrick wasn't done making a difference as the Jets stormed back to take a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Facing third-and-7 at its own 47-yard line and with just over four minutes remaining, Rypien dropped back and found Patrick along the sideline. He then made a toe-tapping grab for a 31-yard gain to put Denver into field goal range.

On the season, Patrick has 16 catches for 209 yards and two scores — putting him on pace for career-highs in receptions (56), yards (836) and touchdowns (8).

With Courtland Sutton expected to miss the remainer of the season, and 2020 first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy not looking like he's ready to be the team's No. 1 receiver, that role has now fallen on Patrick.

And if the past two games are any indication of what's to come, Patrick is more than ready for the job.

