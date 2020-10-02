SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Tim Patrick shined for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

If Denver Broncos fans didn't know his name beforehand, they're sure to know it now. 

With injuries sidelining multiple Broncos starters at the offense skill positions and leading to an 0-3 start, it was going to take some unknown, and frankly unproven names if Denver was going to notch its first victory of the season on Thursday night against the winless New York Jets.

Tim Patrick is among those names making a difference.

After recording the first touchdown this season by a Broncos wide receiver last week, Patrick now added a 100-yard game and another touchdown in helping lead Denver to a 37-28 win over the Jets.

USATSI_15008709_168386753_lowres

It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, and came at a pivotal point. He finished the game with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets. 

Patrick showed great chemistry with new starting quarterback Brett Rypien, who was playing after starter Drew Lock was injured earlier in the season.

The game was a back-and-forth affair early on, but coincidentally when Patrick became more involved, the Broncos began to pull away.

Leading 17-16 midway through the third quarter, Rypien found Patrick in the back of the endzone for a 24-16 lead — a catch in which Patrick came open at the end and dragged his back foot to get both feet in bounds.

But Patrick wasn't done making a difference as the Jets stormed back to take a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Facing third-and-7 at its own 47-yard line and with just over four minutes remaining, Rypien dropped back and found Patrick along the sideline. He then made a toe-tapping grab for a 31-yard gain to put Denver into field goal range.

On the season, Patrick has 16 catches for 209 yards and two scores — putting him on pace for career-highs in receptions (56), yards (836) and touchdowns (8).

With Courtland Sutton expected to miss the remainer of the season, and 2020 first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy not looking like he's ready to be the team's No. 1 receiver, that role has now fallen on Patrick.

And if the past two games are any indication of what's to come, Patrick is more than ready for the job.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Playoff expansion proposal is denied

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott suggested expanding the College Football Playoff this season due to the staggered start — but it was denied by the committee at their Wednesday meeting

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Javelin Guidry to make NFL debut on Thursday Night Football

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry signed an undrafted contract with the New York Jets — and will now make his NFL debut on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Tim Patrick shines in 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday

Despite starting 0-3 following his 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a bright spot for the Denver Broncos and recorded his first touchdown of the season last week

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 4

Despite playing well this season, Denver Broncos stars Tim Patrick and Garett Bolles will look to get the team its first win of the season when they play the New York Jets on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Garett Bolles making the most of "last chance" with the Denver Broncos

Three weeks into the NFL season and former Ute and current Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is making the most of an opportunity to show he's worthy of a contract extension

Ryan Kostecka

How did #ProUtes fare in Week 3 of the NFL season?

A pair of former Utes in wide receiver Tim Patrick and left tackle Garett Bolles of the Denver Broncos have really begun to shine, but running back Zack Moss missed last Sunday due to injury

Ryan Kostecka

Kyle Kuzma is ready for the bright lights of the NBA Finals

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma looks to be a part of history if the Los Angeles Lakers can bring home an NBA title for the first time in over a decade

Ryan Kostecka

Week 4 AP Poll: One Pac-12 team in the rankings while the SEC dominates

In the first official AP Poll that can feature every team from the Power 5 conferences, only one Pac-12 team (Oregon) is represented — while three others (USC, Utah and Washington) are receiving votes

Ryan Kostecka

2021 recruit Darrien Stewart announces commitment to Utah

For the second consecutive day, Utah picked up a commit on the defensive side of the ball when three-star safety Darrien Stewart announced his commitment to the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Does extended dead period help or hurt Utah in recruiting?

The NCAA Board of Governors extended the recruiting dead period all the way until Jan. 1, making it more difficult for football programs around the nation — but is Utah one of those programs?

Ryan Kostecka