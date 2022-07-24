Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 18 - July 24

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of July 18 - July 24.

5. Report: Big 12 and Pac-12 partnership talks end but possibility remains for Big 12 to invite individual teams

According to reports, the Big 12 and Pac-12 will not partner as talks end.

4. Recruiting Update: Utah commit Michael Mitchell earns four-star rating

Previously receiving a three-star composite rating of .8685 early in June, Mitchell has received two significant boosts over the last month and a half, resulting in an updated four-star composite rating of .8908.

3. Utah's Tavion Thomas named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Thomas is one of 72 student-athletes to be named as a preseason candidate.

2. Utah's Cameron Rising named to Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List

Cameron Rising is one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List.

1. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is looking 'damn good' ahead of fall camp

"We've been doing a lot of extra work together outside of the lifts and stuff," Vele said. "I don't know if people realize how much progress Bryson has made. I remember when he first came here you could tell he was definitely a walk on, but now Bryson has basically solidified himself as a very damn good quarterback. His understanding of the game and the way he's changed how he throws the ball, his confidence, and everything, it's awesome to see."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes