Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 25 - July 31

The following is a list of the top five Utah Athletics headlines for the week of July 25 - July 31.

5. Utah's Cameron Rising tops Pro Football Network's Pac-12 QB rankings

The Pro Football Network ranked Rising first overall among Pac-12 QB's and eighth nationally.

4. Kyle Whittingham: Cameron Rising is the 'leader of leaders'

With the return of quarterback Cameron Rising, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained how critical it is to have such an experienced leader in the program for the 2022 season.

"Its huge for us. He was First-Team All-Pac-12 last year. He is the leader of our team, the leader of leaders, the alpha dog, and to know that he is your guy, it permeates throughout the program," Whittingham said.

3. Five Utah football players primed for a breakout season in 2022

With the 2022 season right around the corner, there are several Utes who could breakout this fall.

2. Pac 12 Media: Kyle Whittingham doesn't believe Utah is a team flying under the radar in 2022

Despite all the recent conference noise, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham doesn't feel like his reigning champion Utes are flying under the radar.

"We've always traditionally been a team that likes to fly under the radar a little bit and play with a chip on our shoulder so we don't take offense to any of that. We've been chosen as the early champion you can say, that's a show of respect to our program and where we are at. We've worked hard. It's been eleven years of hard work and recruiting to get to that point," Whittingham added.

1. Five Utah freshmen to watch in 2022

After an impressive 2022 signing class, Utah's freshmen are ready to experience their first season of college football.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes