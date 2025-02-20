Ty Goettsche receives offer from Utah, could be a perfect fit in Salt Lake City
Ty Goettsche has added another offer to his growing list, this time from Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end is one of the emerging talents in the 2026 class, and Utah becomes the eighth program from the western region to extend an offer. With his combination of size, athleticism, and versatility, Goettsche appears to be a natural fit in Utah’s system, which has a long history of developing physical, well-rounded tight ends.
Goettsche has excelled in both football and basketball at Cherry Creek High School (Englewood, Colo.), playing under legendary head coach Dave Logan, a former NFL receiver.
As a key contributor to Cherry Creek’s 5A state championship team, he showcased his ability to make plays in crucial moments. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 10 games, recording 14 receptions for 184 yards and five touchdowns. His impressive hands, route-running ability, and ability to high-point the ball make him a dangerous red-zone threat.
The Utes’ move to the Big 12 was another factor that caught Goettsche’s attention, as he believes Utah is well-positioned to compete in the new conference. "From what I’ve read about and heard, Coach Whittingham and his staff have built an amazing program," Goettsche told SI. "You can see that in the way they develop players. The physicality and toughness of their players is amazing."
One notable aspect of Goettsche’s recruitment is the absence of an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado. Given his status as an elite in-state player, it’s surprising that the Buffaloes haven’t extended an offer yet.
Another intriguing aspect of Goettsche’s potential future at Utah is his multi-sport background. He could follow in the footsteps of Caleb Lohner, who split time between football and basketball for the Utes. "The fact that they’ve worked with multi-sport athletes like Lohner makes it even more appealing," Goettsche noted. "It shows they understand how to develop guys with different skill sets, which is something I think could fit me well."
With Utah’s reputation for developing tight ends and Goettsche’s skill set, this could be a perfect match for both sides.