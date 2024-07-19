Utah Athletics scrambles to do damage control with Under Armour after Nike post

A year packed with 𝙀𝙈𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉. 😤



Get ready to experience new moments with Utah @UnderArmour gear 🙌



Shop: https://t.co/8YT0VDTVME#GoUtes | #ProtectThisHouse pic.twitter.com/yhmvMIH2wy