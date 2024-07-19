Utah Athletics scrambles to do damage control with Under Armour after Nike post
In a recent public relations hiccup, Utah Athletics found themselves in hot water with their apparel partner, Under Armour, after a social media post featuring pop singer Sabrina Carpenter sporting a Utah Utes shirt prominently displaying the Nike logo. The image, intended to highlight celebrity support for the university's sports programs, inadvertently showcased a competing brand, leading to a swift need for damage control.
This prompted a sizzle reel posted by the Utes with sponsored links to UA's site on Wednesday. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, which generating a mix of amusement and concern. Under Armour, which has a significant investment in outfitting Utah Athletics, hasn't said anything publicly. The partnership between both sides includes exclusive branding rights for team apparel and merchandise, making the promotion of a rival brand problematic.
Utah Athletics took the opportunity to reinforce their relationship with Under Armour, showcasing athletes in branded gear and highlighting the benefits of the partnership.
By addressing the issue promptly and transparently, Utah Athletics aimed to maintain the trust and support of both their apparel partner and their fan base. The situation served as a reminder of the complexities and potential pitfalls in managing brand alliances in the competitive world of collegiate athletics.
Some people have expressed dissatisfaction with the Utes football uniforms in recent years, and are speculating about the potential for a new sponsorship deal with Nike. The clear Nike swoosh in the post has led to questions and rumors about the future in Salt Lake City.
Carpenter is gearing up for her “Short n’ Sweet” tour this fall, complete with a stop at the Delta Center on November 2.