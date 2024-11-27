Utah awaits Cam Rising's decision but has to 'solve' QB problem
Cam Rising will be making a pivotal decision about his future soon. The seventh-year Utah quarterback’s presence at Senior Day vs. No. 22 Iowa State sparked speculation about his future in Salt Lake City.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed during a Monday press conference that he has no “inside scoop” on Rising’s plans. Rising could choose to return to the Utes for an unprecedented eighth year, declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, or enter the transfer portal. Whittingham emphasized giving Rising the space to weigh his options but acknowledged the need for clarity soon. “That’s on Cam’s timeline,” Whittingham stated, adding, “I think that should be cleared up in the next week to 10 days.”
Should Rising depart, Utah will face significant questions at the quarterback position. True freshman Isaac Wilson could be an option, but Whittingham made it clear that finding stability under center is a top offseason priority. “We’ve got to solve our quarterback problems,” Whittingham acknowledged, referencing the struggles Utah endured this year, cycling through five different quarterbacks. “You better be good there if you want to have a chance to win.”
Kyle Whittingham provides an update about his future at Utah
As the regular season concludes, this week will be crucial in determining the direction of the Utes’ program. Whether it involves a final chapter with Rising or a new era with a fresh face, the stakes are high for Whittingham and the Utah coaching staff.
Utah expects two key players will return in 2025
If Rising decides to move on, he will conclude a storied Utah career with impressive statistics, including over 6,000 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Beyond the numbers, Rising has been a pivotal figure in Utah’s success, leading the program to back-to-back Pac-12 championships. However, the past two seasons have been challenging for Rising, with multiple injuries limiting him to just three games since 2022.