Utah cornerback Kenan Johnson out for the season following leg injury
Utah opened the 2024 season with a 49-0 win over Southern Utah on Thursday. However, the good start came with bad news this week. Utes cornerback Kenan Johnson suffered a season-ending lower leg injury during the first half of the game.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed the severity of Johnson’s injury on Monday, noting that while Johnson’s season is over, there is a possibility for him to return next year if he chooses. Before his injury, the Georgia Tech transfer had recorded three tackles and was expected to be a key part of the defense.
In Johnson’s absence, Utah will rely on Smith Snowden, Cam Calhoun, and Scooby Davis to fill the void at cornerback. Snowden, who had been playing the nickel position, showed versatility and performed well on the inside. Davis, who grabbed an interception against Southern Utah, provided solid contributions, while Calhoun, a transfer from Michigan, is expected to be back in action this week. Whittingham mentioned that the coaching staff would evaluate different configurations in practice to determine the best setup moving forward.
On the offensive side, the return of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe was a highlight. The duo showcased their chemistry by connecting on three touchdown passes in the first half, underscoring their importance to the team’s success. Rising’s ability to find Kuithe in key moments was crucial and reaffirmed the dynamic nature of their partnership.
Additionally, freshman wide receiver Dijon Stanley emerged as a new offensive threat, recording three catches for 150 yards, including two long touchdown receptions. His performance added another dimension to Utah’s potent offense.
Looking ahead, Utah faces a tougher challenge as they prepare to host Baylor, a rematch of last season’s closely contested 20-13 victory in Waco. Whittingham acknowledged the need to elevate their play, as Baylor is a formidable opponent eager to avenge last year’s loss.