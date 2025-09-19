Utah's Devon Dampier draws interesting quarterback comparisons from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire
Preparing to defend against one of college football's most dynamic quarterbacks had Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire wishing Utah ran a more pro-style offense in the lead-up to their Big 12 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
But in reality, as he watched Devon Dampier scamper around defenses and extend plays with his legs on film, McGuire was reminded of a few dual-threat quarterbacks he had to coach against in the Big 12 before they went on to enjoy their own successes in the NFL.
"I remember in 2018 (when McGuire was on Baylor's coaching staff) we faced [then-Oklahoma quarterback] Kyler Murray, and he's a dynamic runner; and then we turned around and we had to play [Jalen] Hurts the next year, and he's a dynamic runner," McGuire said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "I mean, [Dampier's] like that whenever he pulls the ball down."
That was about as high of praise as McGuire could give Dampier in his comparison, especially considering what both Murray and Hurts did to his former Bears squads; Murray tied Oklahoma's school record with seven total touchdowns in a 66-33 victory for the Sooners — despite not playing the entire first drive of the game due to showing up to practice late the day before — while Hurts, the following season, threw four touchdown passes to help Oklahoma overcome a 25-point deficit and pull out a 34-31 win over a nationally-ranked Baylor team that finished with just that one loss on its end-of-season résumé.
Now at the helm of the Red Raiders, McGuire would probably prefer that the next versatile quarterback he and his team face not put up such gaudy numbers in a win for their opposition.
"I wish they had a pro-style quarterback; I'd feel better," McGuire said of the Utes. "[Dampier] does a phenomenal job of pulling it down whenever he gets pressure, so we've got to stay in our rush lanes, we got to be really disciplined and coordinating our rush without him getting out. And then the secondary, when he does start scrambling; man, they got to plaster the receivers."
So far, opposing defenses have had an easier time saying they'll take away both aspects of Dampier's game than actually executing their game plan — at least, when it comes to knocking him out of his rhythm. Because while Utah's passing game might not be the most explosive, Dampier's decisiveness from the pocket has helped the Utes sustain long scoring drives that eventually can wear on opponents and cause them to slip up in their coverages or containments.
When no one appears open, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound junior isn't afraid to tuck it and pick up yards himself on the ground.
"There's design runs; but I'm listening to the TV copy right now of the Wyoming game, and they're talking about like some of his biggest runs are, of course, off his scramble," McGuire said. "So it's going to be really tough. He's a dynamic runner."
Through three games in a Utah uniform, Dampier has completed 73% of his pass attempts — second-best in the Big 12 — for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, and leads the Utes' potent rushing attack that ranks No. 7 in the country with 198 rushing yards of his own (6.0 per carry). He's also the only quarterback in the conference with 85 or more pass attempts and zero interceptions on the season.
"I give him an A-plus," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham when asked about Dampier's impact on the team. "I mean, not only what he's doing on the field, but his leadership, his impact on the team overall; he's just been exactly what we hoped he would be, and he's, without question, one of our team leaders."
Whittingham, McGuire and a few prominent college football personalities haven't shied away from noting how similar Dampier is to Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, this early into his Utes career. Only time will tell if Dampier's accolades compare as well.