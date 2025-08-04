Utah football announces signing of top-ranked JUCO tight end transfer
Roughly a month after announcing his commitment to the Utah football program, Josiah Jefferson has officially become a member of the Utes.
Utah announced that it signed Jefferson, a 6-foot-5 tight end prospect from the junior college ranks, this past weekend as the team continued to go through fall camp practices.
Jefferson, who was previously slated to join the Utes as part of their 2026 recruiting class, will reportedly have an opportunity to suit up for Utah in the 2025 campaign after receiving a waiver from the NCAA. Jefferson played this past season at Southwestern Community College near San Diego and was considered the top-ranked JUCO tight end transfer when he pledged himself to Kyle Whittingham's program last month.
The addition of the 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect from Chula Vista, California, provides the Utes' tight end room with another versatile athlete who's capable of lining up out wide or at the end of the offensive line.
Utah's tight end depth
- Dallen Bentley (6-foot-4, 264-pound senior)
- Hunter Andrews (6-foot-3, 235-pound redshirt freshman)
- Otto Tia (6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior)
- JJ Buchanan (6-foot-4, 208-pound freshman)
- Drew Clemens (6-foot-4, 224-pound freshman)
- Broderick Redden (6-foot-5, 219-pound freshman)
Who is Josiah Jefferson?
Jefferson was regarded by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO tight end available in the portal following his first season at Southwestern Community College, in which he caught 23 passes for 213 yards across nine appearances with the Jaguars. He received interest from several FBS programs when he announced his decision to pursue the Division I route, with offers from Oklahoma, Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Maryland, UNLV and Washington State.
Jefferson took a trip out to Salt Lake City to visit with Whittingham and his staff in June.
Jefferson is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson.