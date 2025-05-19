Utah football arranges visit with 3-star QB from Colorado
As the college football transfer portal slows down, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff have made progress with some of the top high school players in the country.
The Utes might probably aren't done rounding out their 2025 roster, though for the past few weeks, a majority of their attention the past few weeks has been on the recruiting trails, extending offers and arranging visits with top-end prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Once the live recruiting period ends later this week, Whittingham and company can begin preparations for a busy June around campus, as several star-studded recruits are set to make their way out to Salt Lake City for official visits next month.
Michael Johnson, a top-50 quarterback recruit in the class of 2026, has arranged a visit with Utah that's set for June 6-8, according to a post made to his X account Monday.
Who is Michael Johnson?
Johnson is from Hampton, Georgia, and plays quarterback for Dutchtown High School (Georgia). He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit and the No. 49 quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.
A former Mississippi State commit, Johnson has reopened his recruitment since de-committing from the Bulldogs in September. Following that decision, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Johnson put together an impressive junior season as the Griffins' signal caller, earning Region 3 5A Offensive Player of the Year honors while throwing for 2,700 yards and rushing for over 500 yards.
The dual-threat quarterback also has a background in track and field and plays some pitcher for the Dutchtown High School baseball team.
Johnson has received offers from Southern Miss, Liberty, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State since the calendar flipped to 2025, with visits to Southern Miss and Arkansas State completed.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
So far, the Utes' 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. Four-star cornerback Isaiah Williams recently added his name to the list of recruits who'll visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Williams, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports. Three-star cornerback Mason Lewis is also slated to visit that weekend.