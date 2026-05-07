Utah football awaits decision from 3-star QB recruit

One of California's top 2027 quarterback prospects is heavily considering the Utah football program as his college destination.

The Utes are firmly in the mix for Western High School standout Chance Thomas, who's narrowed down his final three options to Utah, Auburn and Kansas, according to Riley Alberts of 247Sports.

Thomas, a three-star prospect and 247Sport's No. 27-ranked quarterback in the class, will announce his commitment Monday at 3 p.m. MT on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.

Thomas has garnered attention from Power 5 schools throughout his recruitment, with offers from Iowa State, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington, among others, to show for. He's the second-highest rated quarterback from California on 247Sports, behind only four-star recruit Brady Edmunds from Huntington Beach, and is the No. 37-ranked player in the state overall.

Thomas' recruiting profile reflects a highly-productive junior season, in which the 6-foot-2 passer racked up over 4,000 total yards of offense and 42 total touchdowns while completing 71.7% of his attempts through the air. Despite his efforts, though, Western finished the 2025 season with a 6-5 overall record and 2-3 showing in Delta League play.

Even so, it makes sense why Utah is interested in bringing Thomas' dynamic play style to the quarterback room, given the Utes' recent successes with Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin — athletic and mobile quarterbacks in their own right — under center. Thomas certainly demonstrated he can make plays through the air and on the ground as a junior, as he threw for 3,327 yards and totaled another 734 yards on 94 rush attempts.

Utah has been in the market for a quarterback in the 2027 class ever since Arbor View High School (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher decommitted from the program in January amid the changes to the Utes coaching staff.

The update in Thomas' recruitment came shortly after three-star quarterback Noah Spinks, a left-handed passer from Humble, Texas, announced via X that he's set to visit Salt Lake City May 29-31 to touch base with the Utah staff. Spinks is the No. 15-ranked quarterback from Texas and holds a coveted offer from his top school, North Carolina.

The Utes are also in pursuit of Brody Rudnicki, a three-star prospect from Folsom, California. Rudnicki recently shared to his X account earlier this week a photo of him and Utah quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson during a home visit. The No. 95-ranked quarterback in the class is also fielding interest from BYU and Cal.

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) QB Chance Thomas is down to 3 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Thomas is from Carson, CA. He is expected to make his decision soon.

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Where should Chance go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mgYY2ie3CL — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 7, 2026

NEWS: 3 ⭐️ QB Chance Thomas will announce his commitment LIVE on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube on Monday, May 11th at 5pm EST/ 2PM PST.



Thomas is down to 3 schools, Auburn, Kansas and Utah🔥👀



Where will he end up? pic.twitter.com/5308fgOJDF — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 7, 2026