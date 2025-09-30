Utah football bowl projections: Where are the Utes expected to land heading into bye week?
Kyle Whittingham certainly hasn't forgotten how last season played out for him and the Utah football team.
The Utes raced out to a 4-0 start before some early bumps and bruises became problematic as the 2024 campaign progressed, and the hot start Whittingham and company got off to fizzled out to a disappointing 5-7 finish.
Reinvigorated by a new-look offense, Utah began the 2025 regular season in a similar manner with three convincing wins over nonconference foes. But upon sustaining its first loss of the season in a disheartening 34-10 setback to Texas Tech at home in Week 4, Whittingham couldn't help but notice some of the same characteristics that led to last season's collapse arise during the 24-point defeat in its Big 12 opener.
However, the 65-year-old head coach knew the comparisons weren't all that fair to this season's group.
"Very confident that this team is not going to allow that to happen," Whittingham said when asked whether he was confident the Utes wouldn't "spiral" like last season's team did after an undefeated start. "That's just their attitude. They're competitive. Last year's team was competitive too and had a great attitude, but we've got a lot of things going for us."
Indeed, Utah had a lot of things go its way the ensuing week against West Virginia; from a career day out of Devon Dampier, to another signature performance from the defense in a 48-14 victory over the Mountaineers.
The 34-point triumph on the road didn't earn the Utes much credibility in the national media's rankings, though it did bring them within just two games of securing a spot in a bowl game at the end of the season.
That might sound like a low bar to set for a team that had playoff buzz in early September. But after sitting at home while eight other Big 12 programs competed in bowl games last season, surely the Utes would take playing on New Year's Eve over the alternative option.
Only time will tell if Whittingham's sentiments come to fruition, though heading into his team's Week 6 bye, it seemed like several prognosticators were ready to project the Utes to make their fourth bowl game in a five-year span, with predictions ranging from the Holiday Bowl to the Sun Bowl.
Here's where some prognosticators had Utah in their respective postseason projections.
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Holiday Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Fox
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
Utah's history in Holiday Bowl
- 2018 vs. Northwestern: Lost 31-20
Record in Holiday Bowl (one appearance): 0-1
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State
Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Fox
Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois
New Year's Eve,1:30 p.m., ESPN
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
Utah's history in Las Vegas Bowl
- 2023 vs. Northwestern: Lost 14-7
- 2015 vs. BYU: Won 35-28
- 2014 vs. Colorado State: Won 45-10
- 2001 vs. USC: Won 10-6
- 1999 vs. Fresno State: Won 17-16
Record in Las Vegas Bowl (five appearances): 4-1
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl vs. USC
Dec. 30, 7 p.m., ESPN
Alamodome (San Antonio)
Utah's history in Alamo Bowl
- 2019 vs. Texas: Lost 38-10
Record in Alamo Bowl (one appearance): 0-1
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs. Virginia
New Year's Eve, Noon, CBS
Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
Utah's history in Sun Bowl
- 2011 vs. Georgia Tech: Won 30-27
Record in Sun Bowl (one appearance): 1-0