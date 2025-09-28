College Football Bowl Projections After Week 5: Penn State vs. LSU But Not in CFP
We’ll be talking about Week 5 in college football for the rest of the fall as some of those epic clashes in the Big Ten and SEC will carry some significant consequences as to whether some teams make the College Football Playoff or are sent to another bowl game far from the path they thought they were on.
Throw in some upsets across the ACC, Big 12, plus several Group of 5 leagues, and the latest bowl projections see a handful of new programs in the mix to hit that magical 6–6 mark while several fun matchups come into play with so much movement across the country.
Take the Gator Bowl as one example, which gets a rematch of the 2013 BCS title game and appropriately features Gus Malzahn’s current team in Florida State against his old one in Auburn. The ReliaQuest Bowl also benefits from the return of the classic Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry while there should be plenty of points in games like the Mayo Bowl or the Alamo Bowl.
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 5.
Bowl Game Projections After Week 5
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Washington vs. Fresno State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Troy vs. Bowling Green
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
Memphis vs. Texas State
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Southern Miss vs. Miami (Ohio)
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Cal vs. UCF
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Boise State vs. Toledo
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
Temple vs. FIU
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. James Madison
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. San Diego State
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Western Kentucky vs. Hawai‘i
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Michigan State vs. Ohio
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
BYU vs. Iowa
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
New Mexico vs. Appalachian State
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Navy
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Minnesota vs. SMU
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Virginia vs. USF
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
Baylor vs. Notre Dame
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
UNLV vs. Western Michigan
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
Utah State vs. Rice
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Auburn vs. Florida State
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
Houston vs. Mississippi State
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
South Carolina vs. Tulsa
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Kansas vs. UTSA
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Illinois vs. Vanderbilt
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
TCU vs. USC
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. Clemson
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Penn State vs. LSU
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Michigan
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
North Texas vs. Old Dominion
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Cincinnati vs. Tennessee
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Missouri vs. Louisville
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Utah vs. Georgia Tech
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
UTEP vs. Buffalo
