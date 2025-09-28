SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 5: Penn State vs. LSU But Not in CFP

The Citrus Bowl gets a high-powered game after both the Nittany Lions and Tigers were upset on Saturday and fell out of College Football Playoff contention.

Bryan Fischer

Brian Kelly and LSU fell to Ole Miss and out of CFP consideration.
Brian Kelly and LSU fell to Ole Miss and out of CFP consideration. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
We’ll be talking about Week 5 in college football for the rest of the fall as some of those epic clashes in the Big Ten and SEC will carry some significant consequences as to whether some teams make the College Football Playoff or are sent to another bowl game far from the path they thought they were on. 

Throw in some upsets across the ACC, Big 12, plus several Group of 5 leagues, and the latest bowl projections see a handful of new programs in the mix to hit that magical 6–6 mark while several fun matchups come into play with so much movement across the country. 

Take the Gator Bowl as one example, which gets a rematch of the 2013 BCS title game and appropriately features Gus Malzahn’s current team in Florida State against his old one in Auburn. The ReliaQuest Bowl also benefits from the return of the classic Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry while there should be plenty of points in games like the Mayo Bowl or the Alamo Bowl.

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 5.

Bowl Game Projections After Week 5

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. Fresno State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Bowling Green

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Memphis vs. Texas State

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Southern Miss vs. Miami (Ohio)

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Cal vs. UCF

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Boise State vs. Toledo

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Temple vs. FIU

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. James Madison

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. San Diego State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Western Kentucky vs. Hawai‘i

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Michigan State vs. Ohio

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

BYU vs. Iowa

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

New Mexico vs. Appalachian State

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Minnesota vs. SMU

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Virginia vs. USF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

Baylor vs. Notre Dame

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

UNLV vs. Western Michigan

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Utah State vs. Rice

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Auburn vs. Florida State

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Houston vs. Mississippi State

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

South Carolina vs. Tulsa

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Kansas vs. UTSA

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Illinois vs. Vanderbilt

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

TCU vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. Clemson

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Penn State vs. LSU

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Michigan

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

North Texas vs. Old Dominion

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Missouri vs. Louisville

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. Georgia Tech

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

UTEP vs. Buffalo

