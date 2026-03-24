Utah football dishes offer to talented in-state recruit

Though the Utah football program appears more than willing to put in the proper legwork to expand its recruiting net beyond its home state, Morgan Scalley and company don't have to look too far to find top-tier talent as they strive to fill out their 2028 recruiting class.

In fact, one of the top tight end prospects in the nation just so happens to reside in the Utes' backyard of Lehi, Utah, where Skyridge High School standout Steeler Wesley has garnered attention from several power conference schools as he heads into his senior year.

Utah is among those interested in Wesley. The Utes hosted him on a game day visit last fall and have brought him to campus for spring camps over the past couple years as well, establishing a solid rapport with the three-star prospect as he continues to weigh his college options.

On Monday, Utah furthered its relationship with Wesley by extending him an offer, which he shared to his X account along with a photo of him and Scalley holding up the "U" sign.

Wesley, the No. 8-ranked tight end in the 2028 class according to 247Sports, also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon and Washington, among others. It's unclear whether any of those schools have an edge in the race to land his signature, though it's worth noting his older brother, Kai Wesley, has signed with Baylor as part of the Bears' 2026 recruiting class.

Wesley's recruiting profile recently received a boost from his showing at the Polynesian Bowl combine in Las Vegas, where he was touted as one of the top participants with first-team all-offense honors after making several plays in the seven-on-seven portion. He also clocked in with a 4.44 shuttle time and a 4.72 time in the 40-yard dash.

As for Utah, time will tell whether tight end becomes a position of need down the line. The transfer portal's volatility makes it hard to forecast what sort of talent the Utes will have to work with in the coming years, though even if they retain 2026 signee Bear Fisher (No. 117-ranked tight end) and round out their 2027 class with more bodies to play tight end, acquiring as much depth as possible at a skill position is never a bad idea.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Regarding the Utes' upcoming recruiting class, three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks , is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.