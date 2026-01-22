Utah football extends offer to one of the top running back recruits in Texas

Between the transfer portal and high school recruiting, January sets up plenty of opportunities for the Utah football program to acquire talent to fill immediate needs as well as lay the foundation for future squads.

While part of the Utes' coaching staff rounds out the 2026 roster via the open market, another group casts a wide net along the recruiting trails in search of prospects who could help down the line.

Melissa High School (Texas) product Jeremiah Tabor appears to be someone Utah believes could fit that description as one of Texas' top running backs in the 2028 class.

The Utes have extended an offered to Tabor, according to his X account, following a conversation between him and Utah tight ends coach Luke Wells, whose main recruiting areas during the current contact period are Texas and Oklahoma.

Tabor is ranked by On3 as a three-star and the No. 3 running back from the state of Texas (No. 18 nationally). He's the recruiting service's No. 265 player in the 2028 class and holds offers from several power conference schools, including Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas A&M, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound tailback is coming off a productive sophomore season, in which he recorded 181 carries for 1,154 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to earn first-team all-district honors. His efficiency and powerful running propelled Melissa on a deep run in the University Interscholastic League 5A Division 2 playoffs, where the Cardinals came within one game of playing for the state championship with a loss to South Oak Cliff High School in the semifinal round.

Tabor's efforts also helped earn himself an invitation to Dallas' Under Armour All-American camp in March. The prestigious event will give Tabor opportunities to showcase his abilities through drills and combine training, and potentially clear a path for him to play in a future Under Armour All-America Game.

Wells is entering his first season as a member of Utah's coaching staff. His familiarity with football in Texas and its neighboring states likely derives from his previous experiences coaching wide receivers and tight ends at various Big 12 schools, including Kansas State (2025), Texas Tech (2019-21) and Iowa State (2009-12).

Wells also has an understanding of what first-year Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven looks for in players who could potentially fit well in his offense from their shared time at Utah State in 2013 and 2014.

