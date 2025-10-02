Utah football's John Henry Daley nominated for defensive player of the year award
In an unsurprising move to anyone who's watched Utah football play during the 2025 season, defensive end John Henry Daley was added to the watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Maxwell Football Club announced that Daley, who led college football in sacks (6.5) and was tied for the national lead in tackles for loss (8.5) heading into Week 6, had been nominated for the sport's de facto defensive player of the year award on Thursday.
In addition to bringing down opposing quarterbacks more often than any other player in the country, Daley paced the Utes' defensive line with 25 total tackles and was tied for the Big 12 lead with two forced fumbles through the team's first five games of the season. The redshirt sophomore was also the only player in the conference with at least an assisted sack in every contest through Week 5.
After appearing in seven games and recording 1.0 sacks last season, Daley burst onto the scene against UCLA in Week 1 with 2.0 sacks, showcasing his pass rush prowess and setting the tone for what would be a productive first month of the 2025 campaign for the Alpine, Utah, native.
"Nobody loves football more than John Henry Daley," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham during a press conference on Sept. 8. "He's the same way at practice every day. He's excited about practice, he's upbeat. He's a great leader for us, and he has really developed over the course of the last year into a really good player."
Daley's nomination came three weeks after his teammate, Smith Snowden, was tabbed to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award. Daley was among seven mid-season additions to the prestigious award's watch list.
Named after the Hall of Fame linebacker and center who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football since 1995.
Semifinalists for the 2025 Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 11, with three finalists being revealed two weeks later on Nov. 25. The winner will be announced during an ESPN awards show on Dec. 11.
Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List Mid Season Additions
- Quincy Rhodes Jr.; defensive end, Arkansas
- Hezekiah Masses; cornerback, Cal
- Mansoor Delane; cornerback, LSU
- Daniel Wingate; linebacker, Maryland
- Josiah Trotter; linebacker, Missouri
- Aamaris Brown; cornerback, UNLV
- John Henry Daley; defensive end, Utah