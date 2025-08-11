Utah Utes stud CB nominated for defensive player of the year award
Utah cornerback Smith Snowden has been nominated to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
Smith, who was recently tabbed to the Paul Hornung Award watch list as well, will have an opportunity to compete for college football's de facto defensive player of the year honor as one of the 90 players nominated to the Bednarik Award watch list.
Snowden is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 48 total tackles, including four for loss, and defended 10 passes (two interceptions, eight pass breakups). While lined up in the nickel, he also forced a fumble and led the team with 9.0 third-down stops. Snowden added on kick returning duties down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, logging 187 kick return yards on seven returns, including a long of 36 yards against BYU.
Snowden is expected to receive more opportunities on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, according to his coach Kyle Whittingham. The former four-star recruit who's spent the majority of his college career in the secondary could also see some time at receiver this upcoming season.
“I can’t believe Smith Snowden is already a junior,” Whittingham said during Big 12 media days. “He’s been playing for us since he got on campus. Terrific slot corner, can play outside, and he’s a terrific kick returner. You might see him play some offense this year.”
Colorado's Travis Hunter took home the prestigious Bednarik Award in 2024. One finalist (Caleb Downs, Ohio State) and two semifinalists (Mikail Kamara, Indiana, and Anthony Hill Jr., Texas) from last season's ballot return to the fold in 2025.
Georgia led all schools with four candidates. The SEC placed 23 players on the preseason Bednarik Award watch list, followed by the Big 10 (20), ACC (15) and Big 12 (12).
Named after the Hall of Fame linebacker and center who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football since 1995.
Semifinalists for the 2025 Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 11, with three finalists being revealed two weeks later on Nov. 25. The winner will be announced during an ESPN awards show on Dec. 11.