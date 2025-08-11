Utah Utes stud CB nominated for defensive player of the year award

Making another watchlist is @SnowdenSmith‼️



Congrats for making the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐤 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭! This is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football‼️



📰: https://t.co/ptdapX153C#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RCglPlyYVC