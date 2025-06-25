Utah football lands 3-star 2026 DB recruit
The Utah football program continued to add to its 2026 recruiting class Tuesday with a commitment from three-star cornerback prospect Dylan Waters.
Waters, who posted about his pledge to the Utes on X, made his college decision following a recent trip out to Salt Lake City to visit with Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff. He also visited UCLA and UNLV before becoming Utah's 12th commitment in its 2026 recruiting class.
Who is Dylan Waters?
Waters is a versatile defensive back from Fort Bend Marshall High School, regarded as one of the best programs in the state of Texas. He can line up at either safety or cornerback with his size at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, to go along with his lightning-fast speed, which he utilizes in the 200-meter dash while competing for Fort Bend Marshall's track and field team, in addition to starring on the gridiron.
Waters checks in as a three-star and the No. 123-ranked cornerback recruit on 247Sports' composite rankings. He also holds offers from UCLA, Arkansas State, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin and UTEP, according to 247Sports.
Waters' physicality in press coverage and willingness to tackle, on top of his budding frame and athleticism, should fit in well with Utah's secondary unit, whether he's at safety or cornerback.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Waters' commitment follows a pledge from another defensive back: Timpview High School product Aisa Galea'i, a three-star prospect who committed to the Utes earlier Tuesday.
Utah has also landed recent pledges from three-stars Rowdy Pearce (ranked as the No. 94 offensive lineman in the 2026 class), Perrion Williams (No. 74 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 118 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 89 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback) have also committed to Utah, as well as three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).
What is Utah's 2026 recruiting class ranked?
After adding Waters to the mix, Utah's 2026 recruiting class checked in at No. 62 in the country and No. 13 in the Big 12 on 247Sports' 2026 class rankings.