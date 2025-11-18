Utah football loses 3-star recruit to Oregon
Three-star prospect Hudson Lewis flipped his commitment from Utah to Oregon on Tuesday, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Lewis, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 182 wide receiver in the 2026 class, made his decision roughly two months after he pledged himself to the Utes, who were able to snag the Timberline High School (Idaho) product following his de-commitment from Washington State on Sept. 21.
Utah hosted Lewis on an official visit during the weekend of Oct. 11, coinciding with the Utes' home game against Arizona State. He took a trip out to Eugene, Oregon, to see how Dan Lanning and company operate about two weeks later.
Lewis told Utah Utes on SI he was "locked in with Utes" after spending time with the Oregon program, though that was before the Ducks amped up their pursuit of the 5-foot-10 recruit with an official offer on Nov. 16.
Lewis previously committed to Washington State in June. He also held offers from Idaho and Idaho State.
Lewis rescinded his Utah pledge and flipped to Oregon about four days before he and Timberline squared off against Rigby High School in the Idaho 6A state championship game on Nov. 22. He had 61 catches for 1,021 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on the season going into his final high school game from ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho.
Lewis became the second 2026 recruit to rescind their Utah commitment over a two-week span, and the fourth three-star recruit to do so since the start of October. The Utes lost three-star defensive lineman prospect and Monterey High School (Texas) product Javion Ramon on Nov. 7. Josiah Jefferson, the top-ranked tight end prospect at the junior college level, spurned Utah for USC on Oct. 10, less than five months after the Southwestern College (California) standout chose the Utes over Oklahoma and Arizona.
Three-star safety prospect Carter Stewart from Shadow Creek High School (Texas) flipped to Missouri on Oct. 13. He had been set on Utah since June 16.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 25 running back)
- Mataalii Benjamin (three-star, No. 45 offensive tackle)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 41 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 74 cornerback)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 50 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 78 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 79 linebacker)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 104 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 97 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 137 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 117 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)