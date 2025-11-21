Utah football makes changes to its availability report for Kansas State game
Some slight changes from Utah and Kansas State's initial availability report for Saturday's Big 12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium were made in Thursday's edition.
Solatoa Moea'i, who's lined up primarily at tight end for the Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12), is expected to play in the Week 13 contest after previously being listed as "probable" in Wednesday's report.
For the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Big 12), senior cornerback Justice Clemons has been downgraded to "out" and is set to miss his third straight game and fourth overall on the season. Kansas State has also downgraded wide receiver Bryce Noernberg to "out," while the team's fourth leading receiver, Jerand Bradley, remains questionable.
The Wildcats could be extremely thin at the receiver position given they won't have their top threat, Jayce Brown, due to a season-ending injury sustained during their 14-6 win over Oklahoma State last week.
Utah is expected to have starting quarterback Devon Dampier for its home finale, based on the fact the 5-foot-11 junior's name has been absent from the team's availability report since being hampered by a nagging injury in the team's road game last week at Baylor.
Dampier, who had to briefly visit the locker room during the second quarter, provided his perspective on his health and preparation process for Saturday's game during an appearance on the Sean O'Connell Show.
"I guess I won't talk specifics, but just banged up for sure," Dampier said. "I practiced Tuesday. It's been the first time I've done it in a long time, taking all the reps. So yeah, it kind of worked out for me at the end. "
Dampier added the Baylor game was "like another day of healing" as Byrd Ficklin and Wayshawn Parker led the way with several explosive plays on the ground, spearheading the Utes offense to rack up 380 rushing yards in a 55-28 victory over the Bears.
Utah went into the week knowing the Big 12 suspended Elijah "Scooby" Davis for the first half of Saturday's game due to the unsportsmanlike penalty the redshirt junior cornerback was assessed during the fourth quarter of the Baylor game. Davis got into an altercation with Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins following a late touchdown score.
Kickoff from Salt Lake City is set for 2 p.m. MT on ESPN2.
Utah Availability Report
Out (first half)
- CB Elijah "Scooby" Davis
Kansas State Availability Report
Out
- CB Jayden Rowe
- S Colby McCalister
- CB Justice Clemons
- WR Callen Barta
- WR Bryce Noernberg
- OL Amos Talalele
- K Leyton Simmering
Questionable
- WR Jerand Bradley
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.