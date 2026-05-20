Utah football misses on 3-star RB recruit's commitment

It doesn't appear Malachi McFarland will be suiting up for Utah anytime soon.

The Damien High School (California) product who held an offer from the Utes and planned a summer trip to Salt Lake City for an official visit announced on his X account Tuesday night that he's committed to Boise State.

McFarland chose the Broncos over the likes of Cal, Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and Utah, among others. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star, the No. 92 running back in the 2027 class and the No. 101 player from the state of California.

McFarland shared via social media in March that he planned on visiting Morgan Scalley and his staff the weekend of June 19-21. It's unclear whether he still plans on taking that visit, though it's more than likely he'll be in Boise, Idaho, from June 4-6 for his Broncos visit.

What It Means For The Utes

McFarland's decision to play for Spencer Danielson and the Broncos means the Utes will have to turn their attention toward their other running back targets if they plan on adding fresh talent at the position through the recruiting trails.

A name Utah fans will want to keep an eye on moving forward is Carvell Wafer. The Buchanan High School (California) standout has an official visit with Utah lined up for the June 12 weekend, according to 247Sports . He's ranked by the recruiting service as a three-star and the No. 109-ranked tailback in the class.

The Utes have also extended offers to three-stars Terrance Grant Jr. and Benjamin Harris. Both are top-65 running backs in the class, per 247Sports.

Currently, Utah has one running back pledge in its 2027 recruiting class from Skyline High School (Utah) star Jonah Mailei. The three-star recruit committed to the Utes on May 12 and has a visit arranged for June 19.

Scalley and company also hold commitments from three-star edge rusher Jack Henderson and three-star defensive lineman Tiki Teeples. Three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks was set to be part of the Utes' 2027 recruiting class, but the Aledo, Texas, native backed off his verbal commitment on May 13.

In wake of those recent developments, Utah's 2027 recruiting class rank on 247Sports dropped to No. 72 nationally and No. 15 in the 16-team Big 12 (Oklahoma State's class is currently last in the conference). The Utes hung around the No. 60 range prior to Parks' decommitment.