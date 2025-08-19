Utah football players named to comeback player of the year watch list
Utah Utes football standouts Levani Damuni and Michael Mokofisi have been named to the preseason watch list for the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award, the College Sports Communicators and Associated Press announced on Tuesday.
Since 2018, the national honor has recognized college football players for overcoming illness, injury or other circumstances.
Both of the Utes who were nominated missed time during the 2024 campaign due to injury; Damuni sat out all 12 games with a torn Achilles, while Mokofisi started the first seven contests at right guard before being ruled out for the season in early November.
It's the second national award watch list to include Damuni and Mokofisi, as both players also reside on the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. They were also voted to the Utes' leadership council ahead of the 2025 regular season.
Prior to his season-ending injury, Damuni led the Utes with 87 total tackles across 13 appearances, spearheading Utah to a top-20 finish in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game) at the end of 2023. He recorded double-digit tackle totals in five of the team's last six games, including a season-best 12 in Utah's 14-7 loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Mokofisi previously started all 13 games during the 2023 season at right guard, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors while helping the Utes average the conference's third-most rushing yards (182.5 per game) in the process. The 6-foot-4 Woods Cross, Utah, native was also partly responsible for the Utes' offensive line allowing just one sack in a seven-game span.
Heading into 2025, Utah's front line has been touted as one of the best in the country, and certainly the No. 1 offensive line Kyle Whittingham has had the pleasure of coaching in his 20-plus seasons at the helm of the Utes. Utah brings back all five starters from last season's squad, including two potential first-round NFL draft picks at the tackle spots in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.
The three winners of the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award will be determined by a panel of college football writers and at the end of the regular season. Last year's winners included former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, South Carolina running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and current Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen.