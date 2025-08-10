Utah Utes announce team captains for 2025 season
Roughly three weeks ahead of its season opener against UCLA, the Utah football team announced its team captains and leadership council for the 2025 season.
On offense, two starters along the front line in junior Spencer Fano and redshirt senior Jaren Krump got the captain nod, while senior Lander Barton and redshirt junior Logan Fano were tabbed to represent the defense.
Those four upperclassmen were also selected by their teammates for the 16-player leadership council, serving as a collective voice to help shape the culture and direction of the team for the 2025 campaign.
Spencer Fano was dominant and efficient at the right tackle spot in 2024, earning a reputation as one of the top players at his position nationally going into his third season with the program. He posted the highest overall grade among Football Bowl Subdivision tackles (93.0 according to Pro Football Focus) and had the No. 1 run-blocking grade in the country (93.6); only top-10 NFL draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr. was considered by PFF's "wins above average" metric as a more valuable tackle in 2024.
Fano was recently named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, recognizing the top offensive lineman in college football, and tabbed a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp and an all-conference player heading into his junior year.
Kump played in all 12 games last season, earning academic All-Big 12 honors in the process. The 6-foot-6 Riverton, Utah, native was recently nominated for the Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding center in college football.
On the other side of the ball, Logan Fano contributed 35 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks, in 12 appearances last season.
Barton led the team in total tackles (72) and defended six passes (two interceptions, four pass break-ups) while starting all 12 games in 2024. He ranked No. 13 among Big 12 linebackers with 6.0 tackles per game.
All four Utes were named captains for the first time in their respective college careers.
Utes Fall Captains
- LB Lander Barton (SR)
- DE Logan Fano (RS-JR)
- RT Spencer Fano (JR)
- C Jaren Kump (RS-SR)
Utes Leadership Council
- LB Lander Barton (SR)
- DE Logan Fano (RS-JR)
- RT Spencer Fano (JR)
- C Jaren Kump (RS-SR)
- QB Devon Dampier (JR)
- LB Levani Damuni (GS)
- S Tao Johnson (RS-JR)
- LT Caleb Lomu (RS-SO)
- RG Michael Mokofisi (RS-SR)
- S Nate Ritchie (JR)
- CB Smith Snowden (JR)
- DT Aliki Vimahi (GS)