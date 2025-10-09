Utah football releases initial availability report for Arizona State game
The initial availability reports for Saturday's Big 12 matchup between Utah and Arizona State were released to the public on Wednesday night via the league's website.
Coming off a bye, the Utes had a week to heal up following a grueling stretch that saw several key players go down with long-term injuries, including Rabbit Evans, Daidren Zipperer and Hunter Andrews.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham delivered a somewhat positive outlook during his weekly press conference when he said no one sustained a season-ending injury in the West Virginia game the week prior.
Still, Utah will be without a few impactful players on Saturday for its home bout against Arizona State, including safety Nate Ritchie, who suffered an apparent leg injury during his team's 48-14 win over the Mountaineers on Sept. 27 and had to be carted off the field.
Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi also appeared on the latest availability report after sustaining an injury during that Week 5 contest, but he was listed as "probable." Defensive end Paul Fitzgerald was listed as "out."
For the Sun Devils, they categorized 10 players as "out" for their Week 7 tilt against the Utes, including defensive back Xavion Alford. The senior from Pearland, Texas, hasn't played since Sept. 6 against Mississippi State. Alford was viewed as a potential 2026 NFL Draft prospect by a few outlets and was named a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award heading into the season.
Arizona State listed running back Kyson Brown and defensive back Montana Warren as "questionable" for Saturday's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Brown has played a role in the Sun Devils' potent rushing attack to the tune of 18 carries for 106 yards (5.9 per carry) this season.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made an appearance on the initial availability report, though both have a 75% chance of playing Saturday while listed as "probable." Tyson leads the Big 12 with 96.6 receiving yards per game.
Here's a full look at the initial availability reports for both teams.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- S Nate Ritchie
- WR Daidren Zipperer
- TE Hunter Andrews
- DE Paul Fitzgerald
- S Josh Sovereign
- OL Isaiah Garcia
Probable
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Arizona State Availability Report
Out
- DB Xavion Alford
- DE Albert Smith III
- WR Noble Johnson
- QB Cameron Dyer
- DB Plas Johnson
- LB Zyrus Fiaseu
- OL Doughless Teloma
- OL Brent Helton
- DL Zac Swanson
- DL MyKeil Gardner
Doubtful
- OL Desean Bryant Jr.
Questionable
- RB Kyson Brown
- DB Montana Warren
Probable
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- TE Chamon Metayer
- DL Clayton Smith
- QB Sam Leavitt
- S Xavier Skowron
- TE Khamari Anderson
- P Kanyon Floyd
- DL Prince Dorbah
- K Jesus Gomez
- OL Jimeto Obigbo
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
What do the designations mean?
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play