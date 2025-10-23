Utah football reveals throwback jerseys for Colorado game
The Utah football team is going with a classic look for Saturday's Big 12 tilt against Colorado.
In a video posted to social media Wednesday promoting the Utes' uniform combination, leading receiver Ryan Davis sported a red throwback jersey with white pants and helmet to match, signaling an old-school approach for the program's homecoming game (hence, Kanye West's "Homecoming" playing in the background).
Utah's helmet will feature the "interlocking U's" logo on the sides for the first time since its loss to Texas Tech on Sept. 20. The "circle and drum" emblem was utilized in the Utes' last three games against BYU, Arizona State and West Virginia.
It'll also be the debut of this specific uniform combination; the Utes have worn their red throwback jerseys for other home games, but not with white pants and the aforementioned helmet to complete the look. They donned their standard red jerseys, "circle and drum" helmets and white pants during their last outing at Rice-Eccles Stadium, a 42-10 drubbing over Arizona State on Oct. 11.
The Utes return to Salt Lake City looking to move past a disappointing loss to their in-state rival the week prior, when they came up just short to BYU in a 24-21 final from Provo, Utah.
In addition to its second loss of the season, Utah left LaVell Edwards Stadium banged up at some key positions. Starting quarterback Devon Dampier, who "got beat up" by the Cougars, according to his coach, Kyle Whittingham, was listed as "questionable" in the team's initial availability report for the Colorado game, along with wide receiver Tobias Merriweather and defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi.
Whittingham said during his weekly press conference on Monday that there's a "distinct possibility" that backup Byrd Ficklin could get the starting nod on Saturday.
"We got a ton of confidence in him every time he's entered a game, so far this year," Whittingham said of Ficklin. "He's done positive things, and if we end up going that route based on health, then we got the confidence that he can get it done."
Colorado, meanwhile, heads into the matchup looking to carry over its momentum from an upset win over Iowa State that went down in Boulder, Colorado, nearly two weeks ago.
"We got to be at our best and be ready," Whittingham said regarding Saturday's contest. "I know they're 3-4, but the combined record of those four losses of the teams they played is 25-3. They played some really good teams, and so they are much better football team than their record indicates."