What's Devon Dampier's status for Utah's Big 12 matchup vs. Colorado?
The initial availability report for Saturday's Big 12 matchup between Utah and Colorado validated what Kyle Whittingham had to say about his team's quarterback situation earlier in the week.
Devon Dampier, who appeared hobbled in the Utes' loss to BYU last week, was listed as "questionable" for the team's Week 9 contest against the Buffaloes.
Whittingham said during his weekly press conference on Monday that Dampier "got beat up" in the 24-21 loss to the Cougars, opening up the "distinct possibility" that backup Byrd Ficklin could get the starting nod on Saturday.
The true freshman has been efficient through the air in his limited play time, completing all nine of his pass attempts on the season for 138 yards and a touchdown. Saturday would be the first start of the former three-star recruit's collegiate career after making appearances in six of Utah's first seven games.
"We got a ton of confidence in him every time he's entered a game, so far this year," Whittingham said of Ficklin. "He's done positive things, and if we end up going that route based on health, then we got the confidence that he can get it done."
Even so, there's no doubting that Dampier's dynamic capabilities have made Utah's offense one of the most effective rushing attacks in the country. Utah enters Week 9 averaging 245 rushing yards per game — the sixth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision — with Dampier pacing the team at 442 yards on ground. He also checks in at No. 10 in the nation in QBR, which takes into account both rushing and passing statistics when evaluating quarterback play.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was asked where his team's preparation process would hinge on the quarterback the Utes trot out on Saturday during his weekly press conference.
"We're preparing for their scheme," Sanders said. "We'll make adjustments if that happens, and do research and a study on this particular quarterback. But right now, we're just preparing for what they do well; and they do it well."
Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather and defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi joined Dampier in the "questionable" category on Utah's initial availability report. Merriweather hasn't missed a game this season and is third on the team with 130 receiving yards on 8 receptions. Vakalahi played in the team's first four Big 12 contests after missing the Cal Poly and Wyoming games.
Here's a full look at the initial availability report for Saturday's game.
Utah Availability Report
Questionable
- QB Devon Dampier
- WR Tobias Merriweather
- DT Dallas Vakalahi
Colorado Availability Report
Out
- WR Hykeem Williams
- S Terrance Love
- RB DeKalon Taylor
- S TJ Branch
- CB Kyle Carpenter
- RB Simeon Price
- TE Sav'ell Smalls
- WR Carson Westbrook
- OL Phillip Houston
- OL Tyler Brown
- OL Yahya Attia
- OL Cooper Lovelace
- OL Aki Ogunbiyi
- WR Jack Hestera
- DE Samuel Okunlola
- DT Tavian Coleman
- DT Gavriel Lightfoot
Doubtful
- CB RJ Johnson
Questionable
- DE Nikhil Webb Walker
- DT Anquin Barnes Jr.
- DT Tawfiq Thomas
Probable
- CB Teon Parks
- S Carter Stoutmire
- CB Braden Keith
- LB Reginald Hughes
- DT Amari McNeil
- DE Brandon Davis-Swain
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play