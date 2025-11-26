Utah football's top receiver ruled out for Kansas game
The Utah football team won't have wide receiver Ryan Davis for Friday's regular season finale against Kansas.
Davis, who wasn't involved in the Utes' 51-47 win over Kansas State last Saturday, was labeled "out" in the team's initial availability report for the Week 14 matchup in Lawrence, Kansas.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham didn't elaborate on Davis' absence from the Kansas State game during his weekly press conference. Utah's leading receiver finished without a reception for the first time in 2025.
Davis' 659 receiving yards through 11 games ranked No. 11 in the Big 12. His 57 receptions was 19 more than the next pass catcher (Dallen Bentley) on Utah's roster.
The Utes' lead pass rusher, John Henry Daley, won't be available for the Jayhawks game, either.
Daley's status was made public the Monday after the Kansas State game, with his head coach confirming the redshirt sophomore suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the Week 13 game.
Daley, a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist and quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, led the country in tackles for loss (17.5) and was tied for No. 2 in sacks (11.5) going into the final week of the regular season.
Notable, standout right tackle Spencer Fano was omitted from the initial availability report.
Fano had to be helped off the field just before Larry Simmons' 20-yard touchdown reception cut Utah's deficit to three with under 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The preseason All-American tackle did not return to the game.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- WR Ryan Davis
- DE John Henry Daley
Probable
- CB Jason Stokes Jr.
- LB Trey Reynolds
- OL Solatoa Moea'i
Kansas Availability Report
Out
- RB Justin Thurman
- TE Carson Bruhn
- DL Gage Keys
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.