Utah football signee among biggest risers in final recruiting rankings for 2026 class

When Mataalii Benjamin verbally committed to Utah in late October, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle from Lehi High School (Utah) was viewed as one of the best recruits in the state but hadn't garnered as much buzz on the national level in comparison.

By the time the early signing period for the 2026 class rolled around in December, Benjamin had quickly climbed the ladder on recruiting service websites, earning a reputation as a blue-chip prospect and top-25 offensive tackle nationally.

Using the word "ascension" or any of its synonyms wouldn't even begin to describe Benjamin's ensuing leap in 247Sports' final recruiting rankings for the 2026 class.

Benjamin slotted in at No. 199 when 247Sports unveiled its final player grades in early February, catapulting 278 spots from where he previously stood (No. 477) on the recruiting site's leaderboard.

To try and put that into context: no other offensive tackle in the class saw their national ranking improve by that much. Broadening the scope even wider would reveal that only four other players total went from outside the top-400 into the top-200, putting Benjamin in an exclusive group with Tulane's Tylan George (No. 629 to No. 196); Arizona signee Xaier Hiler (No. 455 to No. 183); Missouri signee Jaxson Gates (No. 409 to No. 174); and BYU's Adam Bywater (No. 496 to No. 131).

Benjamin also checked in as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 7 player from the state of Utah, making him the Utes' top in-state signee in the 2026 class.

Benjamin's prestige continually grew throughout his senior season at Lehi, where he helped pave the way for the Pioneers from his spot at right tackle. Benjamin blocked for an offense that threw for 1,923 yards and rushed for 1,547, as the Pioneers advanced to the second round of the 6A state playoffs. He'd previously aided Skyridge High School on a deep postseason run, clearing the way for a Falcons squad that went on to play in the 6A state semifinal round, before transferring to Lehi.

Given his experience at the position, Benjamin could be in line to play more right tackle at the collegiate level. Whether that ends up being the case in his freshman season remains to be seen, though the Utes are due for a revamp along the offensive line anyway, given all five starters from last season's squad have either graduated or entered the NFL draft pool.

Benjamin was one of two four-star recruits to sign with Utah in the 2026 class, alongside Fruitland High School (Idaho) standout and top-10 offensive tackle prospect, Kelvin Obot.

The Utes were slated to bring in a trio of blue-chip prospects following the early signing period, until four-star athlete and Fremont High School (Utah) product Salesi Moa decided to hit the transfer portal upon enrolling in classes, clearing the way for him to join Kyle Whittingham and Michigan instead.

