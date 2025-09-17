Utah football to host local 3-star recruit on game day visit
Though there hadn't been any official visits arranged just yet, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham alluded to a few upcoming game-day visits involving some highly-touted high school recruits during a weekly press conference in early September.
Turns out, Saturday's Big 12 opener against nationally-ranked Texas Tech was a prime recruiting date on the calendar — and rightfully so.
Along with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew, the Utes will also have a few prospects on campus as they take on the Red Raiders, including a local standout in Hunter High School (West Valley City, Utah) product Samiu Taukiuvea.
Taukiuvea, a three-star athlete in the 2028 class, has announced on social media that he's received an invite from Utah to attend Saturday's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore lines up on both sides of the trenches for the Wolverines and is viewed as one of the top high school players in the state of Utah, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 8 recruit regionally and 247Sports Composite grading him as the No. 6 prospect in the state.
In addition to coming off the edge on defense, Taukiuvea has experience playing tackle and guard. His ability to block and protect the quarterback makes him the No. 14 offensive tackle prospect in the 2028 class, per 247Sports Composite.
Taukiuvea's athleticism translates to the hardwood as well. This past season, he posted a pair of double-doubles, including a 14-point, 16-rebound effort against Granger High School (Utah), while averaging 3.1 points and 4.5 rebounds across 19 games played for his Wolverines.
In regard to his recruiting profile on the gridiron, Taukiuvea holds offers from several power conference schools, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Houston and Nebraska. Utah is also in the mix after extending an offer in March.
In addition to Taukiuvea, the Utes have also invited Skyline High School (Utah) athlete and 2027 recruit Jonah Mailei, as well as three-star linebacker and son of former NFL star Haloti Ngata, Sam Ngata, to Saturday's game against the Red Raiders. Cherry Creek High School (Colorado) lineman Dominic Petrocco is also expected to be in attendance.