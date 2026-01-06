Utah football transfer portal: Tracking every addition to the 2026 roster

With the 2025 season in the rearview mirror, the Utah football program has turned its attention toward the transfer portal.

Over the past few years, the Utes have benefitted from bringing in new and experienced talent from other schools, with John Henry Daley (BYU), Logan Fano (BYU), Devon Dampier (New Mexico) and Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) serving as recent examples of players making an immediate impact upon their arrival to Salt Lake City.

Filling in gaps and adding depth to positions of need won't look the same as it did in previous years, though. Kyle Whittingham is no longer at the helm of the program, and new rules dictating when players can enter the portal have been established for the 2026 cycle.

That being said, Morgan Scalley and his first-year coaching staff will have to navigate uncharted waters as they assemble the pieces that'll make up their 2026 roster.

Over the course of the offseason, this page will be updated with Utah's latest portal additions, plus brief breakdowns on each newcomer to the program.

Utah's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Player Previous School Position Hometown Transfer Ranking (247Sports) 2025 Stats Marcus Wimberly Oklahoma Safety Bauxite, Arkansas 3-star, No. 107 safety Didn't play Lucas Samsula



Wyoming Defensive tackle



Plano, Texas



N/A



15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks in 12 games played



Ethan Day North Texas Defensive lineman Ripon, California 3-star, No. 18 defensive lineman 53 total tackles (7.0 TFLs), 4.5 sacks in 14 games played

(For a look at the players leaving Utah via the portal, click here)

Marcus Wimberly, Safety — Oklahoma

Height/weight: 6-foot-1,185 pounds

2025 eligibility: Freshman

High school rating (247Sports): 3-star, No. 80 safety nationally in 2025 class

Was recruited by the Utes coming out of Bauxite High School (Arkansas) and took a visit to Utah in June 2024

Lucas Samsula, Defensive Tackle — Wyoming

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 306 pounds

2025 eligibility: Redshirt sophomore

High school rating (247Sports): N/A

Took a redshirt year as a freshman (2023) and missed the 2024 campaign due to injury

Ethan Day, Defensive Lineman — North Texas

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2025 eligibility: Junior

High school rating (247Sports): N/A

Entering fifth year of college after spending one season at Modesto College (JUCO; 2022), two seasons at Wyoming (2023, 2024) and one season at North Texas (2025).

New Transfer Portal Window

Last year, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee voted for a single transfer portal window to take place in January, doing away with with the spring transfer cycle in a significant change for the sport's offseason calendar.

The old transfer process included a 30-day window starting the day after the College Football Playoff selections, followed by another 15-day transfer period between April 16-30. In October, the NCAA modified its rules to make for a single transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16.

Players can still commit and transfer to their next school at any time after their names have been entered into the portal. Those competing in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 19 will get an additional five-day period from Jan. 20 to 24 to enter the portal after their season ends.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS