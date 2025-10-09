Utah football unveils uniform combination for Arizona State game
The Utah football team is combining modern with classic for its Week 7 look against Arizona State.
A social media post from the official Utah football account on X revealed the Utes' digs for Saturday's contest will include their base red jerseys, white pants and red helmets with the "drum and feather" logo on the sides.
The third game at Rice Eccles-Stadium in the 2025 season will be the team's first time wearing that specific uniform combination. The Utes wore their red throwback jerseys in their previous home games against Cal Poly and Texas Tech, with a special helmet for their Big 12 opener against the Red Raiders and an all-red look for the tilt against the Mustangs.
It'll also be the first time the Utes don a helmet with the "feather and drum" emblem on their helmet for a home game since their 2024 Big 12 opener against Baylor last September. Coincidentally, that 23-12 victory over the Bears was also the last time Utah beat a conference opponent at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The Utes will look to snap their inexplicable five-game home losing streak to Big 12 constituents Saturday as they battle a Sun Devils squad that's also looking to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race.
"That sucks," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham in regard to the Utes' losing streak against Big 12 opponents during his weekly press conference. "I didn't realize that. I mean, you lose and you're upset and you're mad. I guess you could delve into it further, but that's a trend we hope to break this week."
If Utah wants a chance to earn its first league win at home in over a year, it'll need to slow down the Sun Devils' dynamic quarterback-wide receiver combo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. That duo has come in clutch for Arizona State throughout its 4-1 start to the season, with Tyson recording a Big 12-best 96.6 receiving yards per game through the team's first five contests.
"[They're] just making plays when they need to be made," Whittingham said of the Sun Devils. "Although they lost the Mississippi State game, that was a one-score game. But they have done a good job of pulling those games out and being on the winning end of those."
Kickoff between the Utes and Sun Devils is set for 8:15 p.m. local time on ESPN.