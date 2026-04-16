Utah football competing against Power 5 schools for 4-star recruit Blake Wong

The Utah football program is looking to keep pace with a trio of Big Ten schools, as well as its in-state rival, in the race to land blue-chip wide receiver prospect Blake Wong.

The standout from Norco High School (California) narrowed his options down to five on Thursday, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. Moving forward, Wong will consider Utah, BYU, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.

The Utes appear to be firmly in the mix for the top-45 wide receiver, though according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports , the Buckeyes should be considered the frontrunners. Each of the Big Ten schools have made compelling cases as well, while the two Utah schools are essentially "dark horse candidates" to land the 2027 recruit.

Wong has been on visits with each of his finalists and will have an opportunity to check out his prospects again in the coming months, with a May 29 trip to Salt Lake City set to start off his recruiting tour. Then it's off to UCLA (June 5), followed by trips to BYU (June 8), Oregon (June 12) and Ohio State (June 19).

Based on Angulo's report, Morgan Scalley and his staff will have to make the most of their opportunity to host Wong first. Utah didn't officially join the recruiting mix until it extended an offer to the 6-foot-1 recruit in late February. Things appeared to be moving quickly when Wong announced his visit date shortly after, though it seems like the Utes have ground to make up if they're to seriously contend for his signature.

It'd be a massive recruiting coup for Scalley and company if they beat out the three Big Ten schools and BYU for Wong, a consensus four-star recruit in the 2027 class. Utah got close to bringing in a couple of blue-chip wide receivers in the 2026 class, though after Kennan and Jaron Pula flipped to BYU and Salesi Moa followed Kyle Whittingham to Michigan this past winter, the Utes wound up striking out in that department.

That said, Utah hasn't locked up a wide recruit of Wong's caliber in some time. Solomon Enis (2018) and Darren Jones (2019) were similarly-rated coming out of high school, though Wong's ranking as 247Sports' No. 30 wide receiver prospect is the highest among the three. On3/Rivals (No. 34) and ESPN (No. 45) have Wong in a similar spot on their respective leaderboards.

Wong is also tabbed as the No. 242 overall prospect and the No. 20 recruit from the state of California. In addition to his finalists, he holds offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Washington and Duke, among others.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Blake Wong is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 184 WR totaled 84 receptions for 1,470 yards and 20 TDS in 2025 (10 games)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰https://t.co/MXwDXSsfK5 pic.twitter.com/Vutt2xelFf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2026