Utah has several highly-rated players in EA Sports College Football video game
Who are the best players on the Utah football team heading into the 2025-26 season?
After ranking the top 10 Utes with the highest overall ratings in the upcoming College Football 26 video game, EA Sports has some answers.
Unsurprisingly, Spencer Fano leads the pack at a 94 overall — the highest rating for any right tackle in the game. Fano is coming off earning All-America honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus as a sophomore in 2024, and has been deemed the top returning offensive lineman in college football next season by PFF.
On the other side of Fano, starting left tackle Caleb Lomu checks in with a 90 overall rating as a redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-6 Arizona native isn't one of the game's top 100 overall players heading into launch, though Lomu's presumably around the top-five range for all left tackles, given only four appear in the top-100 players list that EA Sports put out on Tuesday.
Rounding out the top-rated offensive players for Utah are quarterback Devon Dampier (87), running back Wayshawn Parker (86) and left guard Tanoa Taogiai (84). Dampier enters his first season with the Utes following an impressive 2024 campaign at New Mexico, where he threw for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns, on top of rushing for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Parker joins the Utes after spending his freshman season at Washington State. He rushed for 735 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries in 2024 and set WSU's freshman single-game record with 149 rush yards in a win over Utah State.
Defensively, Utah is led by free safety Tao Johnson at an 89 overall. Cornerbacks Smith Snowden (85) and Elijah Davis (83) round out the Utes' much-improved secondary, while Lander Barton (87), Logan Fano (85) and Levani Daminu (83) highlight their front seven.
Johnson finished second on the team to Barton in total tackles (70) and defended five passes last season, including one interception and four pass break-ups. Barton started all 12 games and recorded 72 tackles, including five for loss, plus four pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Logan recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, along with four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble last season.
Snowden had 48 total tackles, including four for loss, to go along with eight pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 2024.
College Football 26 is scheduled to release on July 10, with early access coming July 7.
Utah Utes' top 10 highest-rated players in College Football 26
- RT Spencer Fano: 94 overall
- LT Caleb Lomu: 90
- FS Tao Johnson: 89
- QB Devon Dampier: 87
- OLB Lander Barton: 87
- RB Wayshawn Parker: 86
- RE Logan Fano: 85
- CB Smith Snowden: 85
- LG Tanoa Togiai: 84
- CB Elijah Davis: 83
- MLB Levani Damuni: 83