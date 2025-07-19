Utah star projected to be first offensive lineman taken in 2026 NFL Draft
A lot of NFL eyes will be on Utah right tackle Spencer Fano this upcoming college football season.
Already tabbed as a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp and an all-conference player heading into his junior year, Fano's reputation as the best offensive tackle in the country grew on Friday when Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 prospect at his position for next year's NFL draft.
"There is a lot to like about Fano regarding his NFL potential," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "His 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 was one of the highest in the FBS among all offensive linemen. He recorded a 20.9% impact run-block rate (how often he earned a positive grade on a run-blocking play) and just a 9.6% defeated run-block rate (how often he received a negative run-blocking grade)."
Fano's teammate Caleb Fomu wasn't much further down PFF's board, checking in as the No. 4 tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both Utes have been projected as first-round picks by outlets like ESPN and PFF.
Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, recently added All-Big 12 preseason honors to the collection of preseason awards and accolades he's received ahead of the 2025 campaign. He was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season.
Another strong showing at the left tackle spot from Lomu, who allowed only two sacks as a redshirt freshman last season, could solidify his standing as a first-round pick in next year's draft.
"When it’s all said and done, Utah could have the two best offensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft — and they would just be third-year players coming out," Sikkema wrote.
"[Lomu's] a very good mover for zone-blocking schemes and has a finisher’s mentality once he gets his hands inside defenders. He displays good core strength to hang onto defenders after counters, and he possesses good eyes and a feel for where pressure is coming from."