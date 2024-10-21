Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigns after TCU loss
In the aftermath of a tough 13-7 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, a major shift is coming to the Utah Utes football program as longtime offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has stepped down from his position. This decision follows the Utes' third consecutive loss of the season, marking their worst losing streak since 2017. The offense, which has struggled mightily in recent weeks, was a major contributing factor to Ludwig’s departure.
The Utes have averaged just 24 points per game this season, a number that has plummeted to 14 points per game during their losing streak. The lack of offensive progress and predictability in play calling has made it easier for opposing defenses to game plan against Utah, exposing glaring issues. The loss to TCU epitomized these struggles, with the Utes' offense appearing stagnant and unable to capitalize on opportunities.
Andy Ludwig’s second stint at Utah featured a mix of highs and lows. On the bright side, his offense led the Utes to two Pac-12 Championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl in 2021 and 2022. However, this season’s performances, aside from the season opener, highlighted a sharp decline. Ludwig’s system, once capable of producing championship-level play, became overly predictable, making it difficult for Utah to generate consistent offensive success.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged Ludwig’s impact on the program in his statement. "Andy is the consummate professional, and we want to thank him for his complete dedication to our program during his 10 total seasons with us." Whittingham expressed his personal respect and admiration for Ludwig but emphasized the need for change.
As the Utes move forward, all indications suggest that Senior Offensive Analyst Mike Bajakian will step into the role of interim offensive coordinator. Bajakian brings a wealth of experience from his time at Northwestern, Boston College, and Tennessee, along with NFL coaching stints. With just six days before their matchup against Houston, Bajakian will be tasked with reinvigorating an offense in desperate need of a spark.