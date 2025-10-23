Utah O-line tandem named mid-season candidates for college football's top duo award
The bookends of Utah's stout offensive line earned national recognition Thursday as one of the top duos in college football.
The Pony Express Award, honoring the best tandems in the sport regardless of position, had its mid-season watch list released with both Utes tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu featured.
Fano and Lomu have helped pave the way for one of the country's top rushing attacks while keeping their quarterback, Devon Dampier, upright in pass protection. Utah heads into Week 9 averaging 245 rushing yards per game — the sixth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision — with Dampier pacing the team at 442 yards on ground. Part of Dampier's success stems from the fact that he's only been sacked six times through the team's first seven games.
Being able to run and throw the ball behind two potential first-round draft picks at left and right tackle has certainly helped Utah's offensive revival in 2025. Fano, who recently checked in as the projected No. 8 overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft, and Lomu, not far behind at No. 18, help spearhead a unit that checks in at No. 21 in the nation in scoring (36.9 points per game, third-best in the Big 12) and No. 12 in efficiency. Both those rankings outpace the Utes' numbers from last season, when they finished near the bottom of the league in points per game (23.6) and efficiency (No. 111 in the country and No. 15 in the 16-team Big 12).
Utah was among a group of 24 schools with at least one duo named to the Pony Express Award mid-season watch list. Ohio State and Alabama tied for the most nominations with six each, followed by Indiana, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas Tech with five apiece.
Fano and Lomu, who were both named to preseason contenders for college football's top interior offensive lineman award in the summer, were the only tackle tandem in the country to earn spots on the Pony Express Award mid-season watch list.
New candidates can play their way onto the prestigious award's watch list throughout the season. The winners of the Pony Express Award, founded by legendary SMU running back tandem Craig James and Eric Dickerson, will be announced in December.
Big 12 teams represented on Pony Express Award mid-season watch list
Arizona St: QB Sam Leavitt (127-204 for 1,358 yards and 9 TDs) and WR Jordyn Tyson (57 catches for 628 yards and 8 TDs).
TCU: QB Josh Hoover (No. 5 in FBS with 2,124 passing yards, 21 TDs), WR Eric McAlister (28 catches for 603 yards and 7 TDs) and WR Jordan Dwyer (32 catches for 468 yards and 3 TDs).
Texas Tech: LB Jacob Rodriguez (28 solo tackles, 59 total, 1 sack, 2 INTs), LB David Bailey (14 solo tackles, 22 total, 10.5 sacks), LB Ben Roberts (23 solo tackles, 45 total), DT Lee Hunter (6 solo tackles, 19 total, 1.5 sacks) and LB Romello Height (9 solo tackles, 18 total, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble).
Utah: OT Spencer Fano and OT Caleb Lomu.