Utah Offensive Lineman Nick Ford To Return For 2021 Season

Just 24 hours after Utah received notice that tight end Brant Kuithe would be returning, the Utes got more good news when EXTREMELY VERSATILE lineman Nick Ford announced he'd be back next season

Entering the 2020 college football season, it was widely expected that Utah was going to thrive on offense despite having a new quarterback and running back.

The primary reason was because of the offensive line, which featured all-Pac-12 returnees Orlando Umana and Nick Ford. Unfortunately Umana went down with an injury and missed half of the season, and when combined with three other first-time starters, a lot of the pressure fell on Ford.

However he responded in a way fitting of an all-Pac-12 performer, moving from tackle to center and solidifying the middle of the Utes offensive line. That paved the way for a rushing attack that ranked third in the conference with 5.1 yards per rush.

But when the season ended and Ford was named to the all-Pac-12 first team, there was speculation that he would enter the upcoming NFL draft. Alas that's not the case as 24 hours after tight end Brant Kuithe announced he was returning, Ford announced the very same thing for the 2021 season.

“Dear Utah Family, thank you for all the memories you have provided me. My years at the University of Utah have been nothing short of a dream! I have made life long relationships that I sincerely cherish. I grew as a man, player, and leader. THIS IS WHY I’LL BE BACK FOR THE 2021 SEASON," Ford wrote via Twitter.

"This team is going to be special and I cannot wait to help lead them, and the rest of our Utah family, to victory. Gotta go with your gut and I know we need a Pac-12 ring on our fingers. Let’s get to work! Can’t wait to play in front of the MUSS and that new end zone!”

After playing every spot on the offensive line throughout his first three seasons in a Utah uniform, Ford settled in during this past season. The unquestioned leader of the group, he helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 194 rushing yards, 5.08 yards per carry and gave up just 1.4 sacks per gam (23rd in country).

Ford's return, especially when combined with the return of Kuithe, is huge for the Utes.

When Utah kicks off its 2021 season opener against Weber State on Saturday, September 3, it's completely unknown who will be under center leading the offense.

With a multitude of options to choose from, mainly between returning starter Cam Rising, incoming freshman Peter Costelli and transfers Ja'Quinden Jackson and Charlie Brewer, Utah fans will more than likely have to wait until the offense trots out onto the field to discover who will be the starting quarterback.

Regardless of who will be under center, they will have one of the premier lineman in the conference protecting them.

