2026 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Not Much Else

NFL draft tracker: Teams needs, prospects, latest news polls and more

The 2026 NFL draft once offered a variety of flavors and options atop the quarterback class. Now, much like last year, there’s a clear frontrunner and a wealth of question marks.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza remains a shoo-in to be the draft’s No. 1 pick and future signal-caller for the Raiders. But several of the candidates , who last summer appeared likely to join Mendoza in the top 32 picks, battled through inconsistent, if uninspiring, performances this past fall.

Still, there are intriguing developmental options and a few seasoned passers who project as backups to comprise a class that, beyond Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson, likely won’t feature any additional picks in the first two rounds.

Here’s a look at the draft’s top 10 quarterbacks on Sports Illustrated’s big board.

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

SI Top 250 ranking: No. 1

Mendoza has every tool to be a franchise quarterback. At 6' 5" and 236 pounds, he has a strong arm with the ability to hit hole shots and push the ball downfield, and he’s accurate to all parts of the field. Mendoza graduated from Cal-Berkeley in three years, and he’s as smart on the field as off it—he reads and processes information quickly. He’s a quality athlete who can extend plays and scramble when necessary. Mendoza’s decision-making and accuracy dwindled under pressure, but he led several clutch drives while guiding Indiana to the national championship.

2. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

SI Top 250 ranking: 35

Through the season’s first two months, Simpson looked the part of a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential QB1. A multitude of factors—injuries, health and facing quality defenses in high-profile games—inspired a second-half downfall, but he had a solid predraft process and positioned himself to be a first-round pick. When he’s protected and in rhythm, Simpson is accurate and capable of hitting tight windows and throwing receivers open. Simpson is a timing-based passer whose anticipation generated flashes of elite ball placement, but teams will have to weigh which version of his 2025 film is his true self.

3. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

SI Top 250 ranking: 90

Forever a contentious subject after a rocky four-year college career spanning stops at Georgia and Miami, the 6' 5", 233-pound Beck resurrected his draft stock last fall. Beck has a solid arm, and he’s accurate enough to hit tight-window throws. He doesn’t have elite physical tools—more average across the board than anything—and his decision-making and footwork have long struggled under pressure. Beck projects best as a backup.

4. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

SI Top 250 ranking: 100

Nussmeier had a disappointing 2025 season, dropping him from potential first-round consideration. At his best, Nussmeier is an aggressive, strong-armed passer who can fearlessly thread tight windows, but he didn’t do enough of that last fall. He was more timid, less explosive and generally ineffective. Nussmeier has experienced several lapses in decision-making, but he has quality instincts in the pocket, solid mechanics and enough tools to eventually be a starter—but he’ll need significant coaching to get the job done.

5. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

SI Top 250 ranking: 124

Allar entered 2025 with first-round aspirations, and then had an underwhelming campaign before an ankle injury ended his season after six starts in 2025. The 6' 5", 228-pound Allar looks the part, and he has a strong arm with enough movement skills to shift and slide within the pocket. Allar has captivating flashes of ball placement, but he proved too inconsistent with his accuracy, and he didn’t stretch the field too often at Penn State. He struggled in big games and never fully put the pieces together in Happy Valley, but he has traits that teams covet.

Former North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton projects as a late-round pick. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

6. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

SI Top 250 ranking: 153

An intriguing FCS quarterback with a strong left arm and big-time athleticism, Payton projects as a developmental quarterback with a chance to play other positions. At 6' 3" and 232 pounds, Payton ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, had a 40-inch vertical jump and rushed for 31 career touchdowns. Payton’s mechanics and accuracy can be sporadic, and he misses too many throws he shouldn’t. However, his blend of size, arm talent and athleticism creates a quality ceiling—and he’ll enter the NFL in a mold similar to Taysom Hill.

7. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

SI Top 250 ranking: 193

Green is a classic Day 3 developmental quarterback with a lofty ceiling. The 6' 6", 227-pound Green is one of the best athletes, bar none, in the class. He timed a 4.36 40-yard dash and jumped 43 ½ inches in the vertical, and he’s a long strider who eats grass in the open field. Green is a bit of a frustrating passer—his accuracy is inconsistent, his field vision and processing are hit-or-miss and his game poise proved lackluster at Arkansas. But if nothing else, his physical tools warrant a selection.

8. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

SI Top 250 ranking: No. 199

Klubnik entered 2025 with first-round buzz but fell short of expectations. He lacks elite physical tools, but he’s solid in several aspects. Klubnik is athletic and relatively twitchy in short quarters, and he has a smooth, repeatable throwing motion. His ball placement within structure is good, and he’s mobile enough to extend plays and shift the pocket. Klubnik isn’t an elite postsnap processor, and his accuracy falters when the pocket muddies around him, but he has a solid floor and should be a backup at the next level.

9. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

SI Top 250 ranking: 209

Big and athletic at 6' 4" and 216 pounds, Robertson finished top 10 in the FBS in passing yards and touchdowns last season—but also in interceptions. He has a strong right arm and can make plays with his legs in scramble scenarios, and he can spread the ball around at a high clip. Robertson’s accuracy, anticipation and timing need to get significantly better to keep an NFL offense on schedule, but his tools may get him drafted.

10. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

SI Top 250 ranking: N/A

A three-year starter at Illinois who spent his first two years at Ole Miss, the 6' 2", 210-pound Altmyer was twice an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Altmyer is an accurate passer who is athletic enough to extend plays. His game is predicated on timing and rhythm, and he can pick defenses apart when given time, but his protection struggled at Illinois, and he needs to get the ball out quicker. Altmyer is a fine arm talent, and he’s experienced enough to sneak onto a roster as an asset in a quarterback room.

More NFL draft from Sports Illustrated