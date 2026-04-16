The Biggest Hit in the 2025 Draft Was a QB, But it Wasn’t Cam Ward

The 2025 NFL draft will be remembered for how much the Shedeur Sanders free fall divided football fans and pundits.

Many of those outraged by Sanders dropping to the fifth round criticized the quarterbacks taken ahead of him, including the Saints’ second-round selection, Tyler Shough, the player picked apart for being older and having an injury history.

But Shough might have had the best rookie season among all the quarterbacks selected last year. He was a quick learner and made the kinds of throws NFL teams want to see from a potential franchise quarterback.

Maybe Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart still have more upside, the two quarterbacks taken in the first round. However, they’re not as polished as the quarterback who was knocked for his seven years in college before landing in New Orleans.

In the coming years, we’ll find out who the true stars are of the 2025 class. But eight players can already be viewed as draft hits, at least in my eyes.

Let’s get to the list.

Armand Membou, OT, Jets

Surprisingly, the first six picks from the 2025 draft had up-and-down rookie seasons. None of those players can be referred to as the real deal after one season, but perhaps that can already be said about Membou, the No. 7 selection, who will likely be a cornerstone piece for the Jets for many years to come.

From the jump, the 6' 4", 332-pound offensive tackle was a difference-maker on the right side. Obviously, there were rookie mistakes, but he was stout in the run game and often won his matchups in passing situations.

Membou and left tackle Olu Fashanu, the 2024 first-round pick, will probably be bookend tackles in New York for a very long time. Now, if only the Jets could find a franchise quarterback to take full advantage of this productive offensive line.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

McMillan wasn’t viewed as a sure bet when the Panthers made him the first true wideout taken at pick No. 8.

The team rolled the dice on his reliable hands and massive catch radius and were immediately rewarded with a 6' 5," 212-pound perimeter playmaker who went on to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan’s presence helped Bryce Young make more downfield plays, which led to the inconsistent quarterback gaining more confidence throughout the 2025 season. McMillan was targeted 122 times, recording 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

Chicago tight end Colston Loveland had 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

The Bears received some criticism for using the No. 10 pick on Loveland when tight end wasn’t a pressing need due to Cole Kmet being on the roster. The team also passed on Tyler Warren, a more polished prospect, who was taken by the Colts at No. 14.

While Warren had a productive rookie season, Loveland’s flashes have the Bears excited about what he could become in the near future. Loveland’s skill set as a pass catcher is reminiscent of what a prime Jimmy Graham did for the Saints for many years.

The 6' 6" Loveland, who recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns, had dominant stretches throughout his rookie season and had the trust of Caleb Williams in crucial moments, including the game-winning touchdown vs. the Bengals in Week 9 .

Grey Zabel, G, Seahawks

Last year, many pundits, including myself, criticized the Sam Darnold signing because the offensive line was a weakness for the Seahawks.

That quickly changed when Seattle prioritized protecting Darnold and took Zabel with the No. 18 pick. He was plugged in at left guard, next to left tackle Charles Cross, and the team never looked back en route to winning Super Bowl LX.

It rarely fails when teams use a first-round pick to draft the best tackle or guard on the board. As for another reason why Zabel was a huge hit? He can play center and tackle in emergency situations.

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns

The Browns benefited from the fact that off-ball linebackers had little positional value in the league. He was there to be taken in the second round, and Cleveland ended up selecting the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Schwesinger’s off-the-charts instincts and sideline-to-sideline speed led to him racking up 156 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Don’t be surprised if he turns into a first-team All-Pro in his second season. His teammate, Tyson Campbell, recently said Schwesinger can be one of the greats at his position .

Nick Emmanwori, S, Seahawks

The Seahawks also benefited from stubborn teams putting too much stock into positional value. Emmanwori doesn’t technically play a premium position, but he lined up at cornerback and a few other spots during his sensational rookie season.

On a team stacked with defensive talent, Emmanwori, the No. 35 pick, emerged as one of the best players and was instrumental in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win. He can cover downfield and make plays in the backfield, evident from his 11 passes defensed, one interception, 2.5 sacks and 81 total tackles.

With how successful Emmanwori was as a hybrid player, more teams will likely look to add versatile prospects regardless of position during this year’s draft.

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

A lot was made of Shough’s age and seven years in college. His vast experience was viewed as a negative when it should have been seen as an advantage, as it certainly was when he took over as the starting quarterback in the middle of the season.

Shough, who was a 26-year-old rookie, made rocket throws, flashed mobility and had an instant connection with wide receiver Chris Olave. He had command in the pocket and quickly reacted to what defenses were throwing at him.

Maybe he’s still a quarterback with a high floor and low ceiling, but what he did as a rookie shows he’s capable of being a top-16 signal-caller for many years to come. It’s still unknown whether Ward and Dart will reach that kind of floor. Shough, the No. 40 pick, completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games with nine starts.

Falcons safety Xavier Watts is part of a great safety duo in Atlanta along with Jessie Bates III. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Xavier Watts, S, Falcons

The Falcons got an absolute steal with Watts being available in the back end of the third round at pick No. 96.

He seemed to often be in the right places, recording a team-high five interceptions, 96 total tackles and one fumble recovery. Watts quickly earned the trust of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and started every game while playing 99% of the defensive snaps.

Atlanta is set in the back end of the defense with the safety duo of Watts and Jessie Bates III.

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