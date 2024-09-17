Utah QB Cam Rising expected to return vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State, per reports
Utah quarterback Cam Rising is set to make his return on Saturday against Oklahoma State, according to Utes receiver Dorian Singer. Singer shared the news with the media confirming that Rising will be available after missing last week’s game due to a hand injury. This announcement is significant for Utah as they prepare for a top 15 showdown against the Cowboys.
Rising suffered his hand injury during a Week 2 game against Baylor in an unusual incident involving a water cooler. Despite the setback, Rising’s return is expected to be a major boost for the Utes, who are vying for a strong start in their first season in the Big 12. Rising dressed out and participated in warmups during last week’s matchup against Utah State, suggesting that his absence was precautionary and that he could have played if necessary. The additional recovery time seems to have ensured that he will be back to full strength for the crucial game against Oklahoma State.
In Rising’s absence, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson stepped up, leading Utah to a 38-21 victory over Utah State in Week 3. Wilson delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 239 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception. Despite his solid showing, Wilson will return to the backup role with Rising’s comeback, providing Utah with valuable depth at the quarterback position.
Rising’s return is especially significant given his extensive experience and leadership. Now in his seventh season of college football, Rising missed all of last year due to an ACL injury but has previously led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2021 and 2022. Over those two seasons, he accumulated 5,527 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the nation.
Rising showed flashes of his old self in Week 1, throwing five touchdown passes in a dominant 49-0 win over Southern Utah. His leadership and playmaking ability are critical as Utah aims to make a statement in its inaugural Big 12 season, where the Utes were picked to win the conference. Facing Oklahoma State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, will be a key early test. With Rising back in the lineup, the matchup promises to be a closely contested game, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday in Stillwater.