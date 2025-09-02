Utah QB Devon Dampier named Big 12 offensive player of the week
Fresh off his impressive debut as Utah's starting quarterback, Devon Dampier received co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday, the league announced.
Dampier was tabbed with his first award of the 2025 campaign after torching UCLA's defense in the Utes' 43-10 victory over the Bruins from the Rose Bowl last Saturday.
The junior from Tucson, Arizona, completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while posting a team-high 87 rush yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Dampier's 84% completion rate in Week 1 was the fourth-highest among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, and tied for the fourth-best in a single game in Utah program history.
"I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders today," Dampier said after the game. "We played football at our best today and [we have to] continue to stack the days. There's a lot we can learn from and continue to get better."
Dampier's stellar outing against the Bruins drew a lot of attention from some of the sport's biggest personalities on social media, including posts from a former Heisman Trophy winner and an ex-NFL quarterback who praised Dampier for showcasing his dynamic dual-threat abilities right out of the gate with the Utes.
"Dampier for Utah is Kyler Murray," wrote former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart on social media platform X.
"No one wanted to listen to me months ago," wrote ex-NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert on X Saturday night in a reply to Leinhart's post. "Dampier is the TRUTH."
In addition to filling up the stat sheet, Dampier didn't commit a turnover nor go down for a sack, underscoring the Utes' efficiency and dominance on that side of the ball during their 33-point win over the Bruins. While Dampier was honored on Tuesday, Utah's front line was also tabbed as the Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week.
The Utes' front line paved the way for 286 rushing yards — the most by a Big 12 squad to face an FBS opponent in Week 1 — and an efficient 14-of-17 clip on third down. Utah also scored on all six of its red zone trips and converted its lone fourth-down try of the game as well.
Utah was also the recipient of the season's first Big 12 Defensive Line of the Week award after bringing down Nico Iamaleava four times and limiting UCLA to just 220 total yards of offense in their season opener.
Dampier shared the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award with Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.