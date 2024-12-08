Utah QB Isaac Wilson officially enters transfer portal
Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson has entered the transfer portal after an impressive true freshman season. Wilson, who had offers from programs like Oregon, Miami, BYU, Louisville, and Arizona State, made an immediate impact at Utah. In nine career games with seven starts, he threw for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns, and completed 127 of 225 passes, ranking him in the top 10 among Power Four true freshmen.
Wilson showcased his ability to rise to the occasion, becoming the first true freshman in Utah history to defeat an AP-ranked team, leading the Utes to a 22-19 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State. He also became the first freshman quarterback in school history to surpass 200 passing yards in three consecutive starts, with standout performances against Utah State (239 yards, three touchdowns), Oklahoma State (207 yards, one touchdown), and Arizona (career-high 280 yards, one touchdown).
Wilson accounted for over half of Utah’s explosive plays, contributing to 27 of the team’s 49 plays of 20 yards or more. His versatility was on full display with a career-long 71-yard touchdown pass against TCU and a 48-yard run against Oklahoma State.
A decorated high school player, Wilson earned Mr. Utah Football honors from the Deseret News and set Utah’s state record for total offense in a season with 5,901 yards. He led Corner Canyon to a state championship, throwing for 1,236 yards and 12 touchdowns in the playoffs. His football pedigree runs deep, as his brother, Zach Wilson, played quarterback at BYU and now suits up for the Denver Broncos.
As he explores new opportunities, Isaac Wilson’s talent and production make him one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal. The Utes now have 14 players entering the portal since the end of the season with a majority on defense.