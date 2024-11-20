Utah reveals tribute uniforms with ‘Malama Lahaina’ helmets for Iowa State
Utah football continues its tradition of showcasing meaningful themes with its annual hand-painted helmet, and this year’s design celebrates Polynesian culture within the program. Unveiled on Wednesday through a video featuring defensive lineman Junior Tafuna, the helmet’s intricate details reflect the program’s commitment to honoring its diverse heritage.
The helmet will be worn against No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday night and prominently features Hawaiian tattoo art, symbolizing the strength and unity of Polynesian culture.
Beyond its cultural significance, the helmet serves as a tribute to the ongoing recovery efforts in Lahaina, Hawaii, following the devastating 2023 fires, according to KSL. The design includes an outline of Lahaina’s iconic Front Street, much of which was tragically destroyed. The phrase “Malama Lahaina” is inscribed on one side, with “Malama” being a Hawaiian word that means to care for, nurture, and preserve the land and its people—a poignant message of support and solidarity for Maui’s recovery.
On the opposite side of the helmet, Utah’s interlocking U’s are adorned with Hawaiian tattoo art, seamlessly blending the program’s identity with Polynesian artistry. The helmets will be paired with Utah’s block throwback uniforms, creating a striking look for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
Since adopting the tradition in 2016, Utah’s hand-painted helmets have become an annual highlight, each year celebrating a unique aspect of the Utes’ identity. By dedicating this year’s design to Polynesian culture and Lahaina’s recovery, Utah continues to exemplify the power of sports to inspire and honor meaningful causes. These helmets serve as more than just game-day attire—they are a canvas for storytelling, unity, and hope.