Utah's Andy Ludwig says backup QB battle "daily and highly competitive" situation
A quarterback competition is heating up in Salt Lake City as the Utah Utes prepare for the 2024 season. With Cam Rising firmly established as the starting quarterback, the battle for the backup position remains wide open. Rising’s recent injuries, which sidelined him for the entire 2023 season, highlight the importance of a reliable second-string quarterback.
In 2023, backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson saw significant playing time. Barnes completed 142 passes for 1,572 yards and 12 touchdowns but has since transferred to Utah State. Johnson has moved to Vanderbilt, seeking a starting role in the SEC. This leaves Utah with senior Cal Poly transfer Sam Huard, sophomore Brandon Rose, and freshman Isaac Wilson vying for the backup spot.
Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig emphasized that the competition will be intense and ongoing. The Utes heavily recruited Huard, a former five-star quarterback who transferred from Washington and then Cal Poly. Huard's talent is evident, but his collegiate performance has been inconsistent. Ludwig praised Huard's football intellect and arm strength, yet he needs to see these traits manifest on the field.
“Obviously a hot topic as always is the battle for the number two quarterback position, which will be a daily and highly competitive situation," Ludwig told reports on Monday.
Rose, a three-star recruit from the 2022 class, has minimal college experience but remains committed to Utah. Wilson, a four-star recruit and the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, is highly regarded and may be redshirted if he doesn't secure the backup role.
Ludwig seeks a quarterback who can protect the ball, lead the offense, and communicate effectively. As fall camp progresses, the Utes hope to identify a clear frontrunner who can step in if Rising is unable to play. With aspirations for the College Football Playoff, having a dependable backup is crucial.
Utah opens the 2024 football season in 30 days against Southern Utah on Thursday, Aug. 29.