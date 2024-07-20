Utah's Kyle Whittingham has interesting retirement clause in contract
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has developed his football program into a contender in the West. This sustained success has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by his lucrative compensation package. However, there was one clause from his latest contract amendment that reveals his post-retirement plans.
Upon stepping down, Whittingham has a five-year agreement to serve as a special assistant to the athletics director, with an annual salary of $995,000. This clause ensures that he'll remains a valuable asset to the university even after stepping down from his coaching duties. He will also receive a lump sum upon announcing his retirement, which is over $1.5 million.
Whittingham is set to earn $6,525,000 this year, according to the terms of his deal. This makes him the highest-paid state employee in Utah and third-highest in the Big 12 conference. Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Kansas' Lance Leipold are the top two respectively.
If projections are correct for Utah in 2024, Whittingham will have more to brag about than success on the field. He’ll receive a total of $1 million in bonuses, if the Utes win the Big 12 and advanced past the second round of the College Football Playoff.
That breaks down to $100,000 if Utah advances to the Big 12 championship game, $400,000 if they make a New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff game, on top of an additional $100,000 if they win. If the Utes participate in any other bowl game, Whittingham will receive a bonus of $275,000.
Morgan Scalley was recently reinstated as Utah's "coach-in-waiting," set to take over whenever Whittingham decides to retire. The current Utah assistant has an impressive track record, having produced 16 NFL Draft picks on defense over the last eight years. Whittingham himself praised Scalley for his skills at Big 12 Media Days. “He does a great job building relationships with the players and with their families," Whittingham said. "He’s direct, honest, and families really appreciate that. His track record as far as player development speaks for itself.”
Whittingham's comprehensive compensation package reflects the significant impact he has had on Utah's football program. His leadership and success have not only elevated the team’s performance but have also secured him a financially rewarding career both during and after his tenure as head coach.