Utah's Kyle Whittingham hopes to score tickets for an event in his own stadium
As the Utah Utes prepare for their upcoming game against Arizona, head coach Kyle Whittingham made an interesting detour during his pre-game press conference. Amid discussing football, Whittingham took a moment to express his excitement about legendary musician Billy Joel’s upcoming concert in Salt Lake City.
Whittingham, a long-time fan of the "Piano Man," enthusiastically shared his love for Joel’s music, explaining that he's been a fan for over 50 years. “When I heard he was coming, I was absolutely elated about that,” Whittingham said, adding that his admiration for the artist has been enduring. The coach even made a grand entrance, riding up to the podium on a motorcycle, adding a touch of flair to the event.
The press conference came as part of a larger announcement about Billy Joel’s concert in Salt Lake City, scheduled for May 23, 2025, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The one-night performance will feature both Billy Joel and Sting, offering a night of iconic music. The duo have an impressive 23 Grammy Awards between them. This will be Joel’s first return to Utah since his 2017 performance at what was then called Vivint Arena.
While Whittingham didn’t confirm whether he attended Joel’s last Utah concert, he made it clear that he’s eager to attend the upcoming event in May. “Can’t wait for the concert,” he said. The Utah coach’s excitement was evident, as he concluded with, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the piano man coming to Salt Lake City.”
Between leading the Utes and indulging in his musical tastes, Whittingham is proving he’s not only a football expert but also a true fan of classic rock.