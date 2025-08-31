Utah's Smith Snowden on blowout win vs. UCLA: 'It was a statement game for sure'
Utah junior Smith Snowden couldn't help but feel like Saturday night's 33-point win on the road against Big Ten constituent UCLA was a statement game for a program trying to wash away memories of a disappointing finish to 2024.
And perhaps rightfully so, considering the Utes dominated in all facets of the game en route to a 43-10 victory over the Bruins Saturday night, capping off college football's thrilling Week 1 slate with an impressive debut from Devon Dampier and company, and a stifling performance from their defense against Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins on the other side of the ball.
"This game, it was a statement game for sure," Snowden said after the game. "I think everyone on the team had a good idea that it was a statement game and that we wanted to show the nation, what this team is about and just take care of business."
It was foretold by Snowden's coach Kyle Whittingham in the offseason that the junior would have opportunities to play some snaps on offense after lining up primarily in the nickel last season, and first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck certainly didn't waste any time when given an opportunity to put some truth to Whittingham's words.
Utah's first offensive drive of the 2025 regular season started and ended with Snowden, who took a short screen pass from Dampier 11 yards on the first play from scrimmage before capping off the Utes' well-designed first series with another 11-yard gain, this time for a touchdown to put his team on the board first to start the new campaign.
Utah didn't look back from there, putting up touchdowns on its next two drives to take a 20-7 lead into the halftime break.
Snowden finished the game as the Utes' leading receiver with 51 yards on six catches, on top of three carries for 15 rushing yards and a touchdown to round out his debut as one of Utah's newfound two-way athletes (linebacker/tight end Lander Barton recorded a 14-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter). Snowden also recorded a tackle on defense.
Here's more from Snowden after the game.
On his expectations for playing snaps on offense
"I had an idea. So it was nice that I had idea of what it was going to look like, but, that's where most of my pregame butterflies came from with just knowing that I'm going to go out there and play some offense. The offense went out there, took care of business; it was just a great team win."
On the defense's performance
"The defense's performance was great, honestly. There's obviously plays you want to clean up, plays that you wish you would get back, but I think overall, we had a great day. There's some some tackles that we may could have made. But other than that, I think it was a really great 'game one' game to kind of make a statement and kind of show people who we are and what this team is about."
On Dampier's mentality heading into the game
"Devon, he's commander of the offense and of this team. I was telling him before the game that we're gonna rally behind you, Dev, and that's that's exactly what he did. He went out there, showed out, did his thing and took care of business."
On the feeling of beating UCLA after it left the Pac-12 and started the next wave of realignment
"This feels great to come out here and just handle business. I know the last couple of games that we've been in the Rose Bowl [weren't] the outcome that we wanted, so to walk out with a victory is big."