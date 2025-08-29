Utah's Wayshawn Parker feeling confident behind the 'No. 1 line I've ever had in life'
Utah running back Wayshawn Parker hasn't been afraid to set the bar high for himself heading into his sophomore season.
A few weeks after stating his intentions of rushing for 1,500 yards in 2025, the Washington State transfer felt especially confident going into Saturday's season opener against UCLA.
The pair of projected first-round NFL draft picks at the tackle spots, plus the trio of experienced interior lineman blocking for him along the Utes' offensive line, were major reasons why.
"It feels great, like to actually have a line that can get to the secondary," Parker said Tuesday. "I had that last year, but just to feel like I got the number one line I've ever had in life, it feels great. It feels like I'm finna rush for 200 [yards]."
Despite missing spring ball due to injury, Parker had chances to acclimate himself behind Utah's stout offensive line in fall camp, which unsurprising left a strong impression on the 5-foot-10 California native.
Multiple members of the Utes' front line drew national recognition in the offseason, including tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, as well as program stalwart Jaren Kump at center. Outlets such as Pro Football Focus and ESPN touted Fano as the top right tackle in the country, in addition to having him and Lomu ranked highly on their respective big boards for the 2026 NFL Draft. Kump, like Fano and Lomu, was tabbed to a preseason watch list for a national award (Rimington Trophy) and named to the Utes Leadership Council.
The Utes also brought back Tanoa Togiai and Michael Mokofisi, giving them all five starters from last season's squad and creating what Kyle Whittingham considers the best offensive line he's ever coached during his time in Salt Lake City.
"On paper, this the best offensive line we've had," Whittingham said in first press conference of the season. "We got to go out and prove it, but you got two guys [who] are hopefully high draft choices, and three seniors inside. There's no reason why we shouldn't be very solid up front."
As for Parker, he has goals of becoming the fourth Utah running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in the Whititngham era, and he'll look to do so while sharing touches with senior NaQuari Rogers in a "1A-1B" -type role.
"Wear and tear is for real," Parker said. "That one-two punch, I need it for sure. NaQuari Roger's a dog, so when I go out and he comes in, he's going to do his thing."
Parker posted 735 yards on 137 carries as a freshman, highlighted by a career-high 149 yards in a WSU win over Utah State.
The last time the Utes had a player rush for over 200 yards in a single game was nine years ago, when Joe Williams racked up a school-record 332 yards on 29 attempts against UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium, where the Utes will face the Bruins on Saturday to open the 2025 campaign.
It'll be Parker's first time playing inside the historic venue, though the Richmond, California, is approaching it just as he would any other game.
"Go out there and ball out like it's my last game," Parker said. "Go out there and play my heart out like I always do."