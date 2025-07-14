Utah Utes duo among top prospects in 2026 NFL Draft class
Kyle Whittingham said Utah's offensive line group has the makings to be the best front line he's coached during his time in Salt Lake City, though the Utes head coach wouldn't go as far as declaring it the best offensive line in the country during Big 12 media days last week.
"That's a tough statement because I haven't studied the entire country," Whittingham said. "I can say with confidence, we should be the best offensive line since I've been at the University of Utah, which has been forever."
Even if Whittingham won't push the agenda himself, the latest NFL mock drafts and big boards have been doing the job for him.
Pro Football Focus has Utah starting tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu among its projected top 10 offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Fano atop the list of highly-rated college players and Lomu checking in at No. 4.
Fano, who started all 12 games at right tackle in 2024, recently added All-Big 12 preseason honors to the collection of awards and recognition he's received ahead of the 2025 campaign. In addition to being named an All-American by PFF, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp, Fano was also labeled as the top returning offensive lineman in the country by PFF after posting the best run-blocking grade (91.8) among right tackles last season.
Fano was projected to go No. 10 overall to the Seattle Seahawks in a recent mock draft from ESPN. His counterpart on the other side of the line, Caleb Lomu, wasn't slated to go much later as the No. 12 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. It's worth noting Utah has never had two former players selected in the first round of the same NFL draft.
Another strong showing at the left tackle spot from Lomu, who allowed only two sacks as a redshirt freshman last season, could solidify his standing as a first-round pick in next year's draft. Fano, already viewed as the top player at his position by many, will anchor Utah's stout offensive line at right tackle once again following a stellar sophomore season.