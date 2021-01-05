Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Announces He's Coming Back

After an up-and-down junior season that didn't live up to his expectations, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe announced via Twitter that he was ready to run it back with the Utes for another season

When Utah kicks off its 2021 season opener against Weber State on Saturday, September 3, it's completely unknown who will be under center leading the offense.

With a multitude of options to choose from, mainly between returning starter Cam Rising, incoming freshman Peter Costelli and transfers Ja'Quinden Jackson and Charlie Brewer, Utah fans will more than likely have to wait until the offense trots out onto the field to discover who will be the starting quarterback.

Regardless of who will be under center, one thing that's for certain is they will have a bonafide NFL prospect to throw too. Tight end Brant Kuithe announced via Twitter that he's spurning the 2021 NFL draft to return to the Utes for one more season.

“Utah Family, being a Ute has been nothing short of a dream for me," Kuithe wrote on the social media website. "Saying I am thankful would never do it justice. That being said, I have decided to return for the 2021 season. Let’s finish what we started, but this time with the MUSS and the best fans in the nation in the stands. #LLTJ #TNT”

A bonafide NFL prospect, this is arguably the biggest win of the offseason for Whittingham and Utah — linebacker Devin Lloyd has yet to make a decision. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Kuithe is a mismatch nightmare for any defense as he's too fast and athletic for linebackers while being too big and strong for defensive backs.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kuithe entered the 2020 season with high hopes, and even higher expectations. Unfortunately a combination of erratic quarterback play and unimaginative play-calling on offense doomed Kuithe from the start. He never emerged as the dominant and game-changing force expected of him.

He finished the season the year with just 236 yards on 25 catches with no touchdowns, while adding six carries for 50 yards,. His 5.0 catches per game led all tight ends in the Pac-12, while ranking fourth nationally.

His breakout season came in 2019 when he earned all-Pac-12 second team honors — totaling 34 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 102 yards rushing on six attempts and three more scores on the ground. Hunter Bryant of Washington, who is now signed with the Detroit Lions, earned first-team honors last year.

He had two major breakout games that year, against UCLA when he caught five passes for 132 yards and a score and against Colorado when he caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores while adding two rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs the ball against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Luke Leonnig (43) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Kuithe is sure to give Whittingham and co. a potentially dangerous offense next season. As long as he's used the right way and put into the proper positions to maximize his ability, Kuithe should challenge for All-American honors next year.

